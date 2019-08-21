Mayfield texted Jones about 'out of context' remarks

"That interview was done back in April, I think right after the draft," Mayfield said during a presser. "Just things taken out of context. That's the problem with today's day and age. You don't read the whole thing, you don't put two and two together. You just kinda read scripts. People, they combine sentences from different conversations. So it seemed very disrespectful and I can understand that. What people didn't realize the conversation entailed of me saying that I was surprised I was drafted No. 1 overall, too. And then me going on a rant after that about QB evaluation and the frustration from the recruiting processes and stuff that I've, it's very well-documented, my thoughts on all of that. It had nothing to do specifically about Daniel, about the winning and stuff. I reached out to Daniel because all that blew out, way out of hand. And I wanted him to know how I felt and I've heard nothing but great things from Saquon (Barkley) and Sterling Shepard, guys that have a lot of respect for him and that I respect their opinions. Just wanted to clear the air with him."