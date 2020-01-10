Eagles' Josh McCown played through hamstring tear

The injury explains why McCown appeared to be laboring heavily, putting his entire body into throws at times. It's remarkable that a player of his age was still able to move the offense and keep the game close despite the injury. McCown finished 18-of-24 passing for 174 yards and a 94.8 passer rating. The injury likely contributed to the six sacks he took, including on the Eagles final offensive play on a fourth-and-7 from the 10-yard-line.