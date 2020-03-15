Ryan Tannehill, Titans agree on contract extension

The latter detail could be held against Tannehill to diminish his contributions, but the results are undeniable. With Tannehill starting under center, the Titans won seven of their final 10 games to earn a wild-card berth, upset the Patriots at home, stunned the Ravens in Baltimore and competed with the Chiefs before the eventual Super Bowl LIV champions pulled away in the latter stages of the AFC title game. That outcome was a far cry from how the Titans were performing with former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota at the controls, and Tennessee deemed it worthy of a healthy extension.