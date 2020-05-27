2020 All-Under-25 Team: Patrick Mahomes heads NFL's rising stars

One of the more impeccable gridiron specimens to grace earth, McCaffrey's ground artistry and pass-catching elegance are the stuff of nightmares for would-be tacklers. As the only player in league history to notch 2,500-plus yards rushing and receiving over his first three seasons, McCaffrey's biggest feat is this: Accounting for 43 percent of Carolina's offense last season when teams knew he was the guy snap after snap after snap. Consider that his 116 grabs a year ago were topped only by Saints luminary Michael Thomas. As a 23-year-old, McCaffrey joined forces with Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk as the only trio of backs to cross 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same campaign. Faulk, the Hall of Famer, didn't mince words, saying of McCaffrey: "He's a better version of me."