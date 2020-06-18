State of the Franchise: Drew Lock, Denver Broncos playoff-bound

2020 VIPs

Head coach: Vic Fangio. The longtime defensive coordinator finally got a chance to be a head coach last season, and after stumbling out of the gate, the Broncos closed strong, going 4-1 down the stretch (their best record in the final five games of a season since 2014). And Denver's overall record (7-9) was its best since 2016. But if I'm going to give Fangio credit for the team's late season success, I also have to recognize how hurtful and misguided he was when he reecently commented that he didn't think the NFL had a discrimination problem, saying "I don't see racism at all in the NFL. I don't see discrimination in the NFL." Fangio later apologized for his remarks, adding, "After reflecting on my comments yesterday and listening to the players this morning, I realize what I said regarding racism and discrimination in the NFL was wrong."

The Broncos have a team brimming with talent that could make a legit run to the playoffs for the first time since their Super Bowl-winning season in 2015. How he manages this situation, and the actions he takes to back up his apology (he's already participated with players in a protest march), might be more important than any decision he makes on the field in 2020. In addition to handling that fallout, he'll need to work with new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to elevate the Broncos' offense, which finished 28th in total scoring and passing last year and were terrible on third down. There is a lot the Broncos need to improve upon on the offensive side of the ball. But there is a lot to look forward to because of this guy right here ...

Quarterback: Drew Lock. I know I shouldn't go overboard on the final five games of the season, but there was a lot to like. Lock has the look of a young Matthew Stafford out there. And, as noted above, if Elway has indeed fixed this one part of the team, it would be huge for the franchise and for him personally. The Broncos' poor QB play during the past several seasons really has to weigh on him heavily. Here's Elway, one of the best quarterbacks the game has ever known, who's missed repeatedly at stabilizing the position. It's like if every time Gordan Ramsey tried to open a restaurant, it was quickly shut down. And not only shut down, but in embarrassing fashion due to terribly cooked food. I don't know who the chef equivalent of Paxton Lynch would be, but that person is certainly someone I would never want preparing me dinner.

The one game that really sticks out to me from Lock's rookie season was the road win against the Texans in Week 14. I mean, it would be one thing if he was winning home games against a weak team like the Lions down the stretch. (Checks notes, sees they did beat the Lions at home.) But Lock went down to Houston and put up a 136.0 passer rating (22 of 27 for 309 yards and 3 TDs) and 38 points on the playoff-bound Texans. It was a pretty impressive showing.