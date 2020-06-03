Around the NFL

Wednesday, Jun 03, 2020 06:13 PM

Broncos' Vic Fangio 'sorry' for saying he doesn't see racism in NFL

NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio apologized Wednesday for comments made the previous day during which he said that he does not "see racism at all in the NFL" while answering a question about the evolution of player activism.

"After reflecting on my comments yesterday and listening to the players this morning, I realize what I said regarding racism and discrimination in the NFL was wrong," Fangio said in a statement released by the team. "While I have never personally experienced those terrible things first-hand during my 33 years in the NFL, I understand that many players, coaches and staff have different perspectives. I should have been more clear and I am sorry.

"I wanted to make the point yesterday that there is no color within the locker rooms I have been in or on the playing fields I have coached on. Unfortunately, we don't live or work only within those confines. Outside of those lines -- both in the NFL and society -- there is a lot of work to be done in the areas of diversity and providing opportunities across the board for minorities.

"As the head coach, I look forward to listening to the players -- both individually and collectively -- to support them and work hand-in-hand to create meaningful change."

Fangio's Tuesday comments were widely criticized and drew the attention of former Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who played for Fangio last season in Denver. "I'm confused lol," Harris wrote on Twitter in response to an article on Fangio's statement.

The comments came during Fangio's first news conference since protests have occurred throughout the nation following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last week.

"I don't know that it's changed a whole lot, to be honest with you," Fangio said when asked how player activism has evolved. "I haven't seen a great, great change other than -- I just don't think there's been a tremendous change, and I don't say that to be negative. I think our problems in the NFL along those lines are minimal. We're a league of meritocracy. You earn what you get, you get what you earn. I don't see racism at all in the NFL. I don't see discrimination in the NFL. We live in a great atmosphere. Like I alluded to earlier, we're lucky. We all live together joined as one for one common goal, and we all intermingle and mix tremendously. If society reflected an NFL team, we'd all be great."

Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy appeared on ESPN Radio Wednesday morning and said he agreed with Fangio's comment that the league is a meritocracy on the field, but that issues clearly remain.

"To say there's no racism and no problem, I think, really is not recognizing the situation," Dungy said, per ESPN.com. "As you said, the league has talked about having 70-75 percent African American players and no black [team] presidents, just a couple of black general managers. ... It is not a complete meritocracy, even though it's a great place. And I think the same thing could be said of our country."

Fangio began his Tuesday session with reporters addressing Floyd's death.

"I was shocked, sad and angry when I saw the policeman do to a handcuffed George Floyd on his stomach that led to his death,'' Fangio said. "[Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin] should be punished to the full extent of the law of the crimes he was charged with, in addition to being charged with treason for failing to uphold the badge and uniform he was entrusted with. ... It's a societal issue that we all have to join in to correct.''

The Broncos used Tuesday's virtual team meetings to discuss Floyd's death and that ensuing protests across the nation. Team president/CEO Joe Ellis addressed the entire team, coaching staff and members of football leadership directly and was joined by Fangio and general manager John Elway.

Related Content

news

Drew Brees facing intense criticism for comments on flag disrespect

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said Wednesday during an interview with Yahoo Finance that he "will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country" -- comments he would come under intense criticism for.
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) looks on during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Eagles defeated the Rams, 30-23. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Malcolm Jenkins pens powerful op-ed on ongoing protests

Malcolm Jenkins, a safety for the Saints who spent much of his career with the Eagles and co-founded the Players Coalition, explains why he's protesting police brutality.
Houston Texans' coach Bill O'Brien watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
news

Texans cancel meetings so players can attend George Floyd's funeral

Texans coach Bill O'Brien said he plans to attend the funeral of George Floyd, a Houston native, and the team will not hold meetings next Tuesday.
Giants, Jets, Bills reopen facilities
news

Giants, Jets, Bills reopen facilities

The New York Giants and New York Jets resumed operations at their headquarters Wednesday in a limited capacity, Kimberly Jones reports. The Buffalo Bills confirmed to NFL.com that their facility also reopened this week.
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan stands with players during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Baltimore Raves at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2017 in London. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Shad Khan writes op-ed addressing racism, systemic inequality 

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan wrote an op-ed Wednesday published on the team's official website addressing racism and systemic inequality in the U.S.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott pledges $1 million to improve police training
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott pledges $1 million to improve police training

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is joining the chorus of NFL clubs and players striving to make a difference following the killing of George Floyd by donating $1 million toward police training and addressing systemic racism.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during an NFL regular season football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Indianapolis. The Colts won, 38-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Luke Kuechly considering joining Panthers' scouting staff

Luke Kuechly's time away from the Panthers might not be long. After retiring in January, the former All-Pro LB is considering a role in Carolina's front office as a pro scout.
James Conner: Steelers RBs must first establish run game
news

James Conner: Steelers RBs must first establish run game

The all-around talent of James Conner puts him in position to be a three-down back for the Steelers. But the fourth-year veteran said he and the other Pittsburgh RBs need to make establishing the run game their top priority.
Ravens OL D.J. Fluker hoping to fill Marshal Yanda's 'big shoes' at RG
news

Ravens OL D.J. Fluker hoping to fill Marshal Yanda's 'big shoes' at RG

Fluker is set to battle with second-year guard Ben Powers and rookies Tyre Phillips and Ben Bredeson for the starting RG gig in Baltimore.
Phillip Lindsay: Broncos offense under Shurmur 'fits my style'
news

Phillip Lindsay: Broncos offense under Shurmur 'fits my style'

After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons under Bill Musgrave and Rich Scangarello, respectively, Lindsay believes his new OC's offense fits him even better than the previous two. 
Saints' Sanders compares joining Brees to playing with Manning
news

Saints' Sanders compares joining Brees to playing with Manning

Emmanuel Sanders has already played with Peyton Manning during his golden years in Denver, but the newly signed New Orleans Saints wideout envisions a similar success when catching passes from another future Hall of Fame QB in Drew Brees.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL