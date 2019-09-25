Melvin Gordon ending holdout, will report to Chargers

Searching for a better deal than his current one, Gordon is set to make $5.6 million in base salary in 2019 -- the last year in his contract. The 26-year-old was reportedly offered $10 million per season, but the Chargers never moved to a greater sum. The team likewise granted the back permission to seek a trade, but nothing ever came to fruition and now Gordon returns to the Bolts, whose running game has done well, but the team overall has struggled to a 1-2 start.