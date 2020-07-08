State of the Franchise: Make-or-break year for current Lions regime

Play some defense? The 2019 Lions ranked 31st in total defense and dead last in passing D. Consequently, Paul Pasqualoni is out as defensive coordinator, former Eagles defensive backs coach Cory Undlin is in. Undlin was a defensive assistant for the Patriots back in 2004, the same year Patricia served as an offensive assistant. Anyhow, the one thing I really like hearing about Undlin's approach on defense: He's not the kind of guy who is going to force HIS system, instead letting the players' skills dictate the defensive scheme. And out of deference and respect for the Lions and their fans, I will not make the obvious "What kind of skills does the 31st-ranked defense have?" joke. You're welcome. But, as I consider what could be in store for the 2020 Lions, the defense is kind of a sticking point with me. Teams that have made that leap from obscurity to the playoffs in recent years (SEE: Jaguars, Bears, Bills, 49ers) have typically led with defense. The Lions would either need to improve greatly on D or buck that trend.

Hold on to some leads? The Lions had leads in their first 12 games of the season. They started 3-8-1. They also jumped out to a 10-point advantage over the Broncos in Week 16 before losing 27-17. And they were up 14-0 on the Packers in Week 17 ... clung to a 20-13 lead in the fourth quarter ... and eventually lost on Mason Crosby's game-winning field goal as time expired. That's the kind of year it was for Detroit. And you can take that a number of ways. The Lions were in a lot of games. Maybe they were better than people thought. Or perhaps, they were just the Lions. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle. But if Detroit is going to make a bid for the NFC North this season, the team must be able to close.