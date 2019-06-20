State of the Franchise: Matt Patricia's Lions a playoff sleeper?

Run the football? The Lions ranked 18th in rushing attempts last season. They were 23rd in rushing yards. As previously mentioned, this is the key to making this season a success. Kerryon Johnson was pretty good during his rookie season, as he averaged 5.4 yards per carry. He also was key in the passing game, as he snared 32 receptions for 213 yards. He did score just four total touchdowns, though, which has to be seen as a disappointment. The superlatives have already started flying, and sure, this has been the best offseason program of his life. But if the second-year back doesn't improve, there's a chance newly signed C.J. Anderson could take some carries. If anything, this could end up looking a lot like the Patriots' backfield situation, which no doubt would thrill fantasy enthusiasts.