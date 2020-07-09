State of the Franchise: Despite QB question, Bears should contend

Create turnovers? The Bears were one of two teams (Ravens) to allow less than 20 points per game in each of the last two seasons, and they ranked fourth in scoring defense last year (18.6 points allowed per game). The one noticeable difference from the Bears team that won the NFC North in 2018 was a lack of takeaways. The 2018 group was so opportunistic on defense -- Jackson was out there like a modern-day Mike Brown, taking interceptions to the house like it was the 2000s -- and wound up leading the league with 36 takeaways. Last year's Bears tied for 22nd with 19. The Bears had an NFL-high 27 picks in in 2018 and just 10 (tied for 25th) last year. Jackson didn't have the same impact, though he was kind of playing out of position. But I did just lay out how newcomers Quinn and Gipson should make them much better. Hicks is again healthy. And I didn't even mention Jaylon Johnson, who was a steal in the second round -- he had some injury troubles at Utah, but he could end up being one of the best cornerbacks in the draft. I won't get crazy and say he's going to be better than Jeff Okudah. That's crazy. But Jaylen does have the benefit of playing with Kyle Fuller on the opposite side of the field.