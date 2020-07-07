State of the Franchise: Packers trying to win now, build for future

Quarterback: Jordan Love. The Packers are moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and -- wait. (Checks notes.) Oops. Turns out Rodgers is still on the roster. That's my fault.

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers. A lot of people will draw a parallel between Rodgers' current standing -- as a veteran star on a Packers team that just drafted someone 26th overall to replace him -- and Brett Favre's similar position when Rodgers was drafted 24th overall back in 2005. You know, it's history repeating itself, like how Luke Skywalker sought Yoda's guidance in Episode V, then took on the role of Yoda-like mentor to Rey in Episode VIII. (For what it's worth, that was one reason I loved Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi, even though many fan boys/girls weren't having it.)

That said, today's situation seems vastly different to me. In 2005, Favre was already talking about (what turned out to be one of many future) retirement(s). And those '05 Packers, while competitive, hadn't been to the NFC Championship Game since 1997. These Packers, on the other hand, reached that height just last season. The 36-year-old Rodgers also said that he would like to play into his 40s, like a lot of other big-name quarterbacks, including Tom Brady (42) and Drew Brees (41).

And -- saying this as objectively as I can as a Bears fan -- Rodgers is still at the top of his game. He threw for 4,002 yards last year with 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He has six interceptions in the last two years combined, which is as many as a guy like Jameis Winston can knock out in two quarters. So the central question here is less Can Rodgers hold off Love? and more Why draft a QB now?