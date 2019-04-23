Around the NFL

Michigan DL Gary dealing with labral tear in shoulder

Published: Apr 23, 2019 at 12:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The pre-draft process remains muddled for Rashan Gary.

The Michigan defensive lineman has a shoulder that was flagged, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation. The injury issue is a labral tear from college, and most believe he can play this season, then possibly have surgery afterwards, per Rapoport. The injury would likely have to be managed or harnessed though.

Gary blew away the NFL Scouting Combine confirming the athletic traits that once made him the top high school recruit in the nation. His production at Michigan, however, didn't match the immense physical talent, leading to many pre-draft questions about the Michigan pass rusher at the NFL level.

Gary's health entering the NFL was also in question. He dealt with a shoulder issue that kept him out of several games last season. It appears that issue might not be fully in the past.

The chatter surrounding the 21-year-old edge rusher has vacillated greatly depending on the pundit. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah settled on Gary as the No. 10 overall player in his latest Top 100 Prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft released this week. The edge rusher began the process as the No. 4 overall player on Jeremiah's list. Pro Football Focus has been down on Gary throughout the process, leaving him entirely out of most of its first-round projections.

The shoulder issue is the latest question to pop up for Gary. It conjures shades of Shaq Lawson in 2016, who fell to 19th in the draft with a shoulder injury teams thought he might be able to play through. After the Bills made him a mid-round pick, Lawson eventually had surgery in mid-May and missed the first six games of his rookie campaign.

If teams already were down on Gary, Tuesday's news would only confirm that belief. If they were high on the athletic freak, it might not matter a ton if he passed the team's medical evaluation. And, of course at this time of year, a team later in the draft hoping to land a pass rusher with huge upside like Gary might be thrilled this news is getting out two days before the draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens WR Marquise Brown switching to No. 5, last worn by QB Joe Flacco

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is switching from No. 15 to No. 5, the old number of Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco. 
news

Jalen Hurts says he's 'not above' QB competition, ready to work toward being Eagles' starter

Despite the clear indication that second-year QB Jalen Hurts would be QB1 in 2021, the Eagles have yet to commit to the former second-rounder, citing a possible competition for starting duties between he and 14-year vet Joe Flacco. Hurts said Wednesday he's ready for any and all challenges.
news

Jason Kelce: Eagles can compete for NFC East title while in transition period

With a new coach in Nick Sirianni, a completely new staff and a new quarterback in ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿, the Eagles are amid a changeover from the previous regime. Just don't call it a rebuild, says Jason Kelce.
news

Antonio Brown undergoes knee surgery; Bucs GM 'not concerned' about WR's health

After undergoing a knee procedure on Tuesday, Antonio Brown is expected to require a few weeks of recovery before returning to football activities. Bucs GM Jason Licht expressed Wednesday that he is not worried about Brown's health entering the 2021 season.
news

Roundup: Philadelphia Eagles sign OL Le'Raven Clark

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark, a source tells NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. 
news

Lions, Penei Sewell agree to terms on four-year, $24.1 million rookie contract

The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Penei Sewell on a four-year, $24.1 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Bruce Arians says Buccaneers planning joint preseason practices with Titans

Last season, the COVID-19 pandemic sideswiped joint preseason practices, which NFL clubs have used to get more valuable reps in during the summer. The hope is those sessions will return in 2021.
news

49ers rookie RB Trey Sermon studied Shanahan's offense while preparing for college transfer

49ers RB Trey Sermon feels well-equipped heading into his rookie season having some experience in the outside-zone scheme Kyle Shanahan utilizes in San Francisco. 
news

Odafe Oweh on being Ravens' first-round pick: 'I don't feel like I snuck into anything'

After being selected by the the Baltimore Ravens in the first round, Odafe Oweh feels he landed exactly where he belongs and is working to improve in rookie minicamp. 
news

Niners GM John Lynch: 'From day one, we've been upfront' with Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco's selection of Trey Lance move didn't catch incumbent ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ off guard. 49ers GM John Lynch said Tuesday that the club kept Jimmy G apprised of the situation throughout the process.
news

Rob Gronkowski ready for 'epic' return to New England to face Patriots in Week 4

Tom Brady isn't the only former Patriot to return to New England in Week 4. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is also headed to a homecoming with his former team.
news

Broncos executive director of football operations Kelly Kleine: 'I want to inspire women to keep growing in the NFL'

Having been hired as the Broncos' executive director of football operations and special advisor to general manager George Paton, Kelly Kleine calls her hiring an "absolute honor," but hopes "someone passes me up soon." 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW