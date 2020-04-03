Bears will have 'open competition' at quarterback

Pace's reputation is still very much attached to Trubisky. The general manager worked a trade to move up one spot to take the quarterback in 2017 -- the same draft in which Chicago could have had NFL MVP and Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes or dynamo signal-caller Deshaun Watson -- and it was later revealed the 49ers weren't considering a quarterback at No. 2, where the Bears ended up selecting Trubisky. Pace rebounded from such a decision by acquiring Mack in a trade and inking him to a long-term deal, helping remake Chicago into a defensive machine that powered the Bears to an NFC North title and earned Pace Executive of the Year honors from the Sporting News.