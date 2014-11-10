Marc Trestman: Bears 'not a very good football team'

After getting blown out in back-to-back games while giving up 50-plus points in each, there isn't much Chicago Bears coach Marc Trestman could do other than state the obvious.
"It's like I told our football team at halftime and after the game: 'We're not a very good football team right now,'" Trestman said after Chicago's 55-14 loss to Green Bay. "We've descended over the last three weeks and didn't make any changes or any positive movement after the bye, and that starts with me."
As Around The NFL's Chris Wesseling pointed out last night, the Bears have entered halftime down 14-0, 38-7 and 42-0 the past three contests.
"I think we're all searching for answers right now," Bears quarterback Jay Cutler said. "For sure, I thought we had a great bye week. We had a heck of a three practices, and I told Marc that on Saturday. And I thought we'd bring that into this (game), and to play like that is pretty much embarrassing."
Cutler threw two picks Sunday -- including one that bounced off his own offensive lineman's helmet -- completed 59.5 percent of his passes, fumbled and ended with a season-low 68.8 passer rating.
While Cutler will end up getting most of the blame from fans, the entire operation is a dumpster fire. The defense couldn't stop a child from crossing the street, the offense can't get its playmakers the ball and the lack of overall talent (specifically on defense) is damning to the front office.
Defensive coordinator Mel Tucker's job already seems lost. The question is, will the seat warming under Trestman get hot enough in the coming weeks to burn the rest of the staff?
