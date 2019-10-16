Lions, Chargers among the unluckiest teams in the NFL in 2019

And no matter how you feel about how we got to the final conclusion of the game, you can honestly say there was some familiarity to the Lions once again losing on Monday night to the Packers. The Lions had a chance to take the lead in the NFC North, where they've finished in second place in three of the past five seasons; they haven't won a division title since 1993, when they captured the old NFC Central. The last time Detroit was in first in the NFC North after Week 4 in a season? Week 15 of 2016, which ended with the Packers surpassing them in Week 17. And then there's 2014, when the Lions jumped out to a 7-2 start, only to again fall behind the Packers in the division; they faltered in the playoffs thanks, in part, to a controversial non-call.