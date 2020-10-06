Don't count out Eagles, Cowboys or Bengals for the 2020 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys are a lot like the menu at The Cheesecake Factory: a bunch of things that are great on their own individually, but just a huge mess when you try to put it all together. I worried that one of the problems the Cowboys would have this season was struggling to establish an identity, but they have one. It's just built around falling behind early, then trying like hell to get out of a hole. In fact, Dallas easily be 0-4 right now if not for the Atlanta Falcons' complete lack of second-half acumen in Week 2. (Atlanta is destined to blow leads just as I'm destined to spill anytime I'm wearing a white shirt while eating salsa -- it's just inevitable.)





But the Cowboys are so good offensively that it's really hard to ignore them. ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ is the first player in NFL history with 450-plus passing yards in three consecutive games, having logged 502 in Sunday's loss to the Browns. Dak also set an NFL record for most passing yards in a three-game span in history (1,424), nearly 100-yards more than the previous record-holder, ﻿Tom Brady﻿ (1,327 in 2011). He also holds the record for most passing yards in a four-game span (1,690) and the first four games of a season.





Dak is not the problem.





What is? Well, Dallas has allowed 126 points over the last three games, the most in a three-game span in club history. The Cowboys have also turned the ball over. Like, a lot. They lost two fumbles and had an interception on Sunday, helping Cleveland reach 49 points, the most surrendered by a Cowboys team since Week 10 of 2013.





Here's my thing, though: The Cowboys don't have to turn into a great defensive team, because their offense can score at will. If the offense can limit turnovers (which should be easy) and the defense can maybe not allow 300 rushing yards per game, this could be a good squad. Formidable, even. I tell you, I would much rather be the team that is scoring too much and not getting enough stops than the team that loses because it can't even reach the 20-point threshold. Because while the Cowboys could, like I said, easily be 0-4, they are also just a stop or two away from being 3-1 this season -- maybe even undefeated.





I suppose it also warrants mentioning that one win is all it takes to lead the NFC East right now (with the Eagles being percentage points ahead of the Cowboys and Washington). I'm not sure that mark is going to hold, but it should show you the degree of difficulty Dallas is facing in the division.