Bad news, lovers of chaos: Packers, Aaron Rodgers belong together

They simply can't trade Rodgers. I mean, if the Texans offered Deshaun Watson straight up, sure, make that move. I would probably fill my pockets with 20 pounds of nickels and walk into Lake Michigan, but setting that aside ... Acquiring extra picks with which to theoretically then acquire more talent is always great. But of the players the Packers drafted in 2020, only running back A.J. Dillon and linebacker ﻿Kamal Martin﻿ played significant time on Sunday.

Which brings me to my next point: When the Packers make their plans for 2021, they should maybe act like they want to win this year.

Jordan Love might end up being a Pro Bowl quarterback someday, and it's not bad to plan for the future. But don't tell me that a talent like Tee Higgins or Laviska Shenault Jr.﻿, two receivers who would have been available to the Packers last April, wouldn't have helped the Packers on Sunday. In fact, based on Rodgers' success in 2020, I would even think about trading Love if it could help you in 2021. And the team shouldn't stop there.

The Packers might have noticed what Brady was working with on the opposite sideline of Sundays' game. When Brady arrived in Tampa last offseason, the team could have stuck with its existing talent base of Chris Godwin﻿, Mike Evans, Ronald Jones and the Walmart version of Gronk, Cameron Brate﻿. Instead, the Bucs went the extra mile and got the actual Rob Gronkowski﻿. They also added Antonio Brown and Leonard Fournette and drafted ﻿Tristan Wirfs﻿﻿. They were trying to win. They were like that parent who, instead of just giving their kid the Millennium Falcon for Christmas, also got them the Death Star. And an AT-AT. And jawas with real cloth robes. I mean, I know I was spoiled for just getting the Falcon, but I couldn't help but be a little jealous of that kid.

So maybe the Packers should try to be like that parent and take it up a notch. Here's a crazy idea: Maybe they should draft a receiver in the first round. Maybe even go after one in the free-agent market.

You know, there is a high-profile guy in their own division who is set to become a free agent this season. Somebody who could help them out. You all know who I'm talking about: Kenny Golladay﻿. (Seriously. I'm a Bears fan. I'm not going to be so cool as to recommend that OTHER receiver. Yes, that particular QB-WR combo would be deadly. But I'm not breathing that into existence.)

And as for Rodgers, it was good to hear him cool his jets (even if he still did a little hedging on Tuesday, talking about a lack of "absolutes"). I know kicking a field goal on what turned out to be the Packers' final possession on Sunday was brutal. Like, inexcusable -- like when the producers of Friends ran out of ideas and made Joey and Rachel a couple. That was terrible. But just as he wouldn't want Matt LaFleur to call him out publicly for not trying to run the ball in himself on third down, maybe he should give his coach a break. Maybe he didn't play enough Madden growing up.

As much fun as it might be to speculate about a new home for Rodgers, is there any situation out there that would give him more immediate chances at a second ring than Green Bay? Losing two NFC title games in a row stings, but it doesn't take much glass-half-full thinking to find the bright side of repeatedly getting within a game of the Super Bowl -- or of sticking with the team that tied the Chiefs for the NFL's best regular-season winning percentage (.813) over the past two seasons. Rodgers' chemistry with ﻿Davante Adams﻿ is better than ever, and he's found his groove in LaFleur's offense. If the Packers get serious about adding help and maybe sweeten Rodgers' contract a little, it's hard to imagine a more appealing place for Rodgers to play in 2021.