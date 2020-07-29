Aaron Rodgers knows his time in Green Bay is dwindling after Love pick

Aaron Rodgers knows the clock is ticking on his time in Green Bay. The countdown started the moment the Packers traded up to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Asked on the "10 Questions with Kyle Brandt" podcast on The Ringer, whether he sees the Packers moving on from him in a few years, Rodgers conceded that's more likely to happen than making Love sit for a long stretch.

"I think that's probably what happens," Rodgers said of playing elsewhere. "Based on just the circumstances around everything. Just look at the facts. They traded up. They drafted him. I would say they like him, they want to play him."

Rodgers noted that unlike when he entered the NFL in 2005, first-round picks rarely sit a year, let alone three anymore.

"It's a different environment," he said. "In 2005, my first year we were 4-12, second year, we were 8-8. There wasn't a clamoring to play me because it was normal for young guys to sit. In the third year, '07, we go 13-3. We're one play, we're overtime in the NFC Championship playing at home against the Giants from going to the Super Bowl. Different scenario. Now, I think quarterbacks are playing earlier. It gives some latitude for young coaches and GMs to play their guys. And I get it. I really do."