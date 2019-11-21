Why Bears legend Walter Payton is greatest NFL player of all time

Anyhow, it took just over one season for Payton to show people he would be, at minimum, one of the most dominant running backs of his era. He was the kind of player with a combination of speed and power that hadn't been seen in the NFL until his arrival, save for maybe those old, grainy videos of Jim Brown. Payton could do it all. He could run. He could block. He could catch. He could even throw the ball, as evidenced by his eight career touchdown passes. I've often joked that the three best Bears quarterbacks of my lifetime are Jim McMahon, Jay Cutler and Payton on the halfback option. (And if you want to know who the fourth is, I'll say ABRG -- Anybody But Rex Grossman.) Dude was even the team's emergency punter.