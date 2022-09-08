Behind Justin Fields and Matt Eberflus, 2022 Chicago Bears will be better than you think

Let's start with a certain former offensive coordinator calling this Bears offense the worst he's seen since the 0-16 Lions in 2008. Of course, I'm talking about Mike Martz, who, during his tenure with Chicago, infamously decided FUTURE HALL OF FAMER Greg Olsen wasn't good enough for him, so you'll forgive me if I don't really give a [naughty word] about his opinion. The only thing I would be less interested in are parking suggestions from Cade McNown. This is a dated, obscure reference, I know. But the real ones get it, and that's who I'm speaking to right now.

Closer to home, the Bears landed at No. 32 on Dan Hanzus' Week 1 Power Rankings, and Adam Schein pegged them as the team that will be picking first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. All due respect to my NFL.com colleagues, but I want to remind them that we exist in a world where the Falcons, Jets and Seahawks are also football teams. While one can argue Atlanta, New York and Seattle have more talent at certain spots than Chicago, when you look at the quarterback position, I'd take Justin Fields over any of the options on those squads.

Which brings me to the commonly expressed criticism that the Bears didn't do enough to help support Fields heading into the 2021 No. 11 overall pick's second pro season. I get it. They let Allen Robinson walk. They didn't ink any marquee free agents. They used their first two draft picks on defensive players. Even so, it really feels to me like new GM Ryan Poles did a great job making smart additions to this roster that suggest he's trying to install both a competent organizational structure (they finally have an assistant GM, Ian Cunningham) and approach.