Roquan Smith requests trade from Chicago Bears: Potential landing spots for star linebacker

The Ravens just recently used a first-round pick on Patrick Queen, who plays the same position, and they have a history of unearthing hidden gems at that spot. So why might they want Smith?





Well, it depends on what their level of faith is in Queen and Malik Harrison developing, along with how much they still think they can squeeze out of Josh Bynes.





It also might depend on how effective the Ravens believe Smith could be in pass coverage, which was Baltimore's biggest defensive weakness a year ago -- and coincidentally, it was the area of Smith's game that appeared to slip the most last season. Still, if the Ravens believe Smith can upgrade the defense considerably -- also, if they can afford the linebacker's 2022 salary and stomach the compensation necessary to get a deal done -- they might have to consider it. GM Eric Decosta isn't afraid to be aggressive when opportunities present themselves.





This is a team that appears to consider itself closer to the one that started last season 8-3 than the one that dropped its final six games. Of those six straight losses, five came by a combined eight points. In a year where one division rival's star quarterback is suspended and another rival is moving on from its future Hall Of Fame QB, the Ravens might be willing to strike for a big move when the iron is hot.