Mike Tomlin says not to read into Kenny Pickett getting second-team reps: 'You should not, but I'm sure you will'

After taking third-team reps to open training camp, Steelers first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett was boosted to second in line as Pittsburgh began padded practices Monday.

Mitchell Trubisky remained the first quarterback to take reps, but Pickett leapfrogged Mason Rudolph for second-team work.

"There will be more of that. All of those guys are running in all groups, it's just part of team development," coach Mike Tomlin said when asked about the QB rotation, via the team's official website.

Tomlin was asked if reporters shouldn't read into Pickett being the No. 2: "You should not, but I'm sure you will."

While the starting job currently appears Trubisky's to lose, Pickett could put pressure on the veteran with steady improvement with the pads coming on this week.

The first-rounder reportedly struggled to open camp, holding the ball too long as he continues to learn the offense and the speed of the NFL. Getting a boost in the rotation, however, is a positive step this early in camp.