Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade out of Chicago

Smith has consistently produced as one of Chicago's best defenders, earning two straight second-team All-Pro selections in his last two seasons. However, the Bears have yet to make Smith a serious offer for a long-term deal that would keep him in Chicago for years to come, prompting Smith to sit out of practice since training camp opened nearly two weeks ago.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Chicago's backloaded offer offended Smith because it wouldn't make him the top-paid LB in actual salary and included de-escalators that no other NFL contract of that magnitude featured.

The Bears will "respectfully wait to comment" on Smith's trade request, NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported.

The perception of Smith seems to vary depending on who you ask. He hasn't earned a Pro Bowl selection from the voting populace, but media members holding All-Pro votes haven't shied from recognizing his performance. Pro Football Focus doesn't hold the same opinion on Smith, whom the website sees as a middling defender, based on his best single-season defensive grade finishing at just 67.2.

Chicago seems to be following the same logic with Smith, who is due $9.7 million in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.

The Bears are entering a new era under general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus, two men who had zero involvement with selecting Smith eighth overall in 2018. Although Smith has proven to be a quality linebacker, he's not a player Poles and Eberflus picked, nor is he one they're scrambling to lock up -- at least not as of now.

Chicago is in the midst of a rebuild of sorts, turning toward a younger roster with long-term goals in mind. Smith would seem to fit into such plans, unless he's not the ideal fit for the new regime.