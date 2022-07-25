Around the NFL

Bears LB Roquan Smith not participating in training camp until he receives reasonable contract extension offer

Published: Jul 25, 2022
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Even if he's gone overlooked, Roquan Smith has compiled a stellar career to this point.

He desires a contract that mirrors it, and since the Bears have yet to offer such a deal, Smith won't be participating in training camp when veterans report on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Smith has yet to receive an offer "he would remotely consider," per Rapoport, so he will continue to wait for a more serious proposal before considering taking the field.

Despite not yet reaching the Pro Bowl, Smith has earned two straight second-team All-Pro selections. Those closely watching the game -- media members holding All-Pro votes -- have recognized his abilities and production, although Pro Football Focus hasn't been as kind to the linebacker, handing out a 67.2 as Smith's highest single-season defensive grade. The general Pro Bowl voting fanbase has also hesitated to praise Smith, instead directing its attention elsewhere at linebacker.

There seems to be a split on Smith's standing in NFL circles, which could explain the gap in offered compensation and market value. What isn't up for debate, however, is Smith's production.

The former Georgia standout has played in 12 or more games in every season, and appeared in every contest in the last two campaigns. He's recorded one or more interceptions and at least 101 tackles in every year he's played, while racking up 14 sacks between 2018 and 2021.

Chicago has declined from a fringe playoff contender to a rebuilding club during Smith's time there, but that's not due to his play. As one of the key members of the team's future with the end of his rookie contract in sight, Smith is ready to sign a long-term deal that accurately compensates him.

It will be up to Chicago to present such an offer, should the Bears deem that appropriate. Until then, Smith will protect his most important asset: his physical health.

news

Green Bay police reviewing incident where officer shoved Packers RB AJ Dillon

The Green Bay (Wisconsin) Police Department said Monday that it is reviewing an incident during which an officer shoved Packers running back AJ Dillon during a weather delay at a soccer match at Lambeau Field.

news

Matt Rhule expects Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold's play to make QB decision for him in 2022

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule says that with four quarterbacks on his roster and both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold as options for the starting job, he'll be looking to the quarterbacks' play in training camp to reveal which should be under center in Week 1.

news

13 NFL teams introduce alternate helmet looks for 2022 season

13 NFL teams have unveiled alternate helmet designs for the 2022 season, taking advantage of a change in the NFL's uniform policy, which had previously only allowed one helmet.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 25

The Carolina Panthers and Matt Corral agreed to terms on the quarterback's four-year rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Find out what other news we're tracking on Monday.

news

Jaguars RB James Robinson (Achilles) will not start training camp on PUP list

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that running back James Robinson (Achilles) will not start training camp on the team's PUP list.

news

Zac Taylor: Bengals 'know we're not going to surprise anybody' in 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals surprised the football world throughout their run to Super Bowl LVI. Head coach Zac Taylor recently said that the team knows they're "not going to surprise anybody" this season.

news

Matthew Stafford back throwing as Rams open training camp: 'Definitely knocking some rust off'

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford didn't throw during offseason work this spring as he dealt with an elbow issue. But he was back on the field Sunday as L.A. kicked off training camp.

news

Rams decide to keep CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) off PUP list to begin training camp

Although the Los Angeles Rams initially expected that cornerback Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) would be placed on the physically unable to perform list to begin training camp, head coach Sean McVay announced he was cleared in a limited fashion.

news

Cardinals unveil alternate black helmet to be worn in three games during 2022 season

Arizona unveiled its alternate helmet for the 2022 season on Sunday, describing it on the team's social media as a "galactic black, firescotch shell." The club will wear its alternate helmet for one preseason game and two regular-season contests.

news

Bills safety Jordan Poyer avoiding holdout amid contract dispute: 'I want to be here'

Bills All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer expressed his desire to play in Buffalo by showing up to training camp amid a contract dispute.

news

Texans rookie WR John Metchie diagnosed with leukemia, unlikely to play in 2022 season

John Metchie III is unlikely to play his rookie season after being diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia, the Texans wide receiver announced Sunday.

