Bears QB Justin Fields poised for breakout Year 2 in new offense; plus, the NFL's five most talented teams

Yes, I'm well aware of the question marks at wide receiver beyond Darnell Mooney, and I know Chicago's offensive line leaves much to be desired. But the increasing chorus of Bears doubters continues to overlook the new offensive system that could fit Fields like a glove -- something that could spark a surprising revival in Chicago.

I know that sounds crazy, based on what we've seen from the Bears lately. But Getsy, who spent the past three seasons as Matt LaFleur's quarterbacks coach in Green Bay, is installing a Shanahan style of offense that should help Fields become a more efficient passer from the pocket and out on the perimeter. With the system featuring a variety of stretch-bootleg concepts (outside run and naked passing game), Fields' athleticism and efficient passing skills should shine in an attack that caters to his strengths.

Fields has shown ability as a passer on the move. In fact, he thrived in limited play-action work last season, completing 33 of his 53 passes for 491 yards and two touchdowns (against zero interceptions). That all equaled a 105.1 passer rating in this area. And in the Shanahan system, the movement passes routinely feature layered concepts (short, intermediate and deep) with half-field reads, allowing young quarterbacks to put their best foot forward. A combination of misdirection and deception could lead to more explosive plays from Fields, both as a downfield thrower and electric runner.

RB David Montgomery is one of Chicago's more talented players, and he's in a contract year. If Chicago can establish a credible running game built on the outside zone -- with Fields' athleticism forcing back-side defenders to stay at home to defend the bootleg -- opponents could find themselves shorthanded on the second level when defending deep crossing routes and flood concepts. The Bears' offensive roster might look pedestrian on paper, but the combination of this system and Fields' unique talent could put immense pressure on opposing defenses. Remember, this scheme has allowed athletic quarterbacks like John Elway, Steve Young and Aaron Rodgers to put defenses in a bind by utilizing their arm talent and athleticism on a variety of conflict plays. Although Fields clearly has yet to earn mention in the same breath as those all-time QBs, he's undoubtedly a gifted athlete with the tools to excel in the system.

Eberflus, whose background is on the defensive side of the ball, knows his quarterback has the kind of raw dual-threat ability that can be a nightmare to defend.

"The deep ball and then the ability to run with the ball. I think those things stretch you," Eberflus said to reporters back in May. "So when you get stretched vertically and horizontally like that, it always causes stressors on a defense. It doesn't matter what kind of style you're running."

With Getsy implementing a system that has helped turn average players into Pro Bowlers (SEE: Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff) and Pro Bowlers into MVPs (Aaron Rodgers), this marriage between player, play caller and scheme should bode well for the Bears' offensive attack.

That said, Chicago must get key contributions from some unheralded playmakers to make the scheme go. The receiving corps already looked thin before N'Keal Harry and Byron Pringle were sidelined by injury. Fields will need to elevate his supporting cast with pinpoint throws into tight windows.

In addition, the Bears need their patchwork offensive line to win with the smoke-and-mirrors approach that is a part of the Shanahan scheme. The zone-based blocking enables O-linemen to work in unison, as they are assigned to stymie defenders on their designated tracks. This enables teams to win at the line of scrimmage with lesser guys -- if they are all on the same page.