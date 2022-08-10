Aaron Rodgers on readying new crop of Packers WRs: 'We're going to be hard on them'

Cobb, 31, has been with the Packers for nine seasons (he spent 2019 with the Cowboys and 2020 with the Texans), and he's caught more passes from Rodgers in the QB's career than anyone but Adams and Jordy Nelson. The 29-year-old Watkins, a free-agent signee, helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV with five catches for 98 yards. Lazard, Cobb, Watkins, 2021 third-rounder Amari Rodgers, Juwann Winfree and Malik Taylor comprise the experienced options.

The young guys Lazard mentioned include three rookies: Christian Watson, a second-rounder from North Dakota State, Romeo Doubs, a fourth-rounder from Nevada and Samori Toure, a seventh-rounder from Nebraska.

With Watson sidelined as he continues to recovery from offseason knee surgery, Doubs is making a name for himself at training camp.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pound receiver has had at least one "wow" play per practice, according to Rodgers. As someone who might have been overlooked in the 2022 NFL Draft, Doubs isn't worried about the attention he's receiving now; instead, he's focusing on himself.

"I think what's more important is that I prepare and play at a high level for the Green Bay Packers, because regardless of how the draft went, everyone gets one opportunity," Doubs said. "I'm just really making sure I control what I can control and set that preparation as high as I possibly can."

That preparation will be put to the test in the Packers' first preseason game on Friday, when Green Bay visits the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara.