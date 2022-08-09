Training Camp

Cleveland Browns' defense giving itself 'no excuses' in 2022 after taking 2021 to jell

Published: Aug 09, 2022 at 12:13 PM
Headshot_Author_JIM-TROTTER_1400x1000
Jim Trotter

NFL.com Columnist

BEREA, Ohio -- Here we go again.

Members of the Browns' defense are talking that talk. The declarations about showing the football world they have dynamic playmakers, a potential top-ranked unit and the ability to carry the team to the playoffs are nothing new. We heard them last year in training camp, where the boasts rolled off their tongues as routinely as sweat fell from their faces beneath an unforgiving sun.

Related Links

But unlike last season, when the words rang hollow as they tried to break in as many as nine new starters, there is greater reason for optimism because every key performer returns to a unit that found its rhythm over the final two months of 2021. That continuity might not sound like a big deal, but it is significant in their minds because it means they have familiarity with not only the play calls and responsibilities, but also each other.

"You can never take for granted unity and familiarity with your teammates, with the system, with the playbook, whatever it is," said linebacker Anthony Walker, who is embarking on his second season in Cleveland after being one of those new starters last year. "As much as you say you should be able to plug-and-play this guy from this system and put him in your system, it's not the same. We had the guys who could do that, and we had flashes where we were really, really good, but we also had stretches where we were really, really bad."

The unit likely will need to be at its best from Week 1 due to the pending six-game suspension of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods briefly addressed the matter at the start of camp, but the focus was on the expectations for the group, not who lines up under center.

"If Deshaun was playing, do we not have to play as well?" he said. "Whoever is playing, wherever we're playing, whoever we're playing has no impact on what we want to do defensively. Our standard is our standard, and we want to go out and play winning football."

A fast start would be a change from a year ago, when the Browns surrendered 33 points to the Chiefs in Week 1, then 47 to the Chargers and 37 to the Cardinals in back-to-back games a month later. They played as if they had just met for a pickup game rather than as a group that had put in long hours together during the week. Their frustration reached its zenith in mid-November in a devastating 45-7 loss to the Patriots and rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

New England gashed them for 24 points in the first half and 14 more in the fourth quarter. The Patriots kept going back to the same plays, ostensibly daring Cleveland to stop them. Afterward, All-Pro end Myles Garrett didn't limit his critique to the players, saying: "We never had a chance just because we didn't make any adjustments on the sideline or when we had time to."

While dangerous to draw a direct line between cause and effect, the fact remains that Cleveland's defense went to another level thereafter, holding four of its final seven opponents to 16 points or fewer while not allowing more than 26 in any game.

"I think it was necessary," Garrett said of his comments that afternoon. "I said what I meant and shined a spotlight on some of our weaknesses and what we needed to improve on. I'm not here to call anyone out or make anyone feel bad, but at the same time, we have a job to do, a standard to uphold. I'm trying to get the results out of my team just as much as the coaches are and the players are. I want to see everyone shine, however I can do that. I'm going to try to maximize everyone's potential, not just mine."

Said Woods: "Our process from Game 1 through Game 17 wasn't any different. We always try to adjust and address issues on the sideline as a defensive staff and then transfer it to the positions on the field. That particular game was just rough on everyone. I don't have any hard feelings for Myles. We have a great relationship. I never talked to him about it. I addressed it briefly with the team and moved on."

Woods is in a more enviable position entering his third year on the job. In 2020, Kevin Stefanski's first as head coach, the team focused its attention on offense and trying to find complementary playmakers for then-quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had been drafted No. 1 overall in 2018. The Browns signed right tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper to big multiyear deals in free agency, then used the 10th pick in the draft on offensive tackle Jedrick Wills.

In 2021, Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry turned their attention to the defense. They signed ends Jadeveon Clowney and Takkarist McKinley, safety John Johnson, cornerback Troy Hill, tackle Malik Jackson and Walker, the linebacker, in free agency, then used a first-round pick on cornerback Greg Newsome II and a second-round selection on linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

While all talented, it took time for them to function as a unit. They were like five fingers instead of a fist.

"It's night and day where we are now versus last year," said Johnson. "We know what we're doing, we know each other. It's like we're mastering things, not being introduced to things. That continuity, especially on the back end, being with different people, it takes time to get adjusted. Now we have a grasp of the defense, a grasp of how each other plays. If we can limit the explosive plays, we can be one of the best teams in the league."

"No excuses -- that's where we are," said Newsome. "Last year, you could say there were a lot of new faces, and they're going to have to learn each other, they're going to have to jell and learn what each other likes -- like, where is my safety going to be in certain situations? This year, there are no excuses. We've had a whole year to play with each other. We've had an offseason to grow and another year of OTAs and training camp to grow. Our goal is to be the No. 1 defense, and we have to prove that every day."

McKinley, Jackson and Hill are no longer with the team, but there is talent at every level of the defense. Garrett and Clowney are among the league's top edge combinations. Walker and Owusu-Koramoah are sure-tackling linebackers, with Jacob Phillips being an X-factor if healthy. Newsome, Johnson, Greedy Williams, Grant Delpit and Ronnie Harrison are part of a loaded secondary led by two-time Pro Bowler Denzel Ward. The Browns spent three of their first four draft picks on defensive players, but they can afford to let rookies Martin Emerson, Alex Wright and Perrion Winfrey provide depth and upside rather than leaning on them to start right away.

No wonder Woods seems to be smiling more this year. His unit is far ahead of where it was in previous seasons, which means he won't have to hold back for fear of overloading players trying to adjust to a new system and verbiage. He can build on what's already in place and be confident that everyone will be in sync if he fully opens his playbook. He can dive into the details of situational football, including short-yardage, red-zone and third-and-long scenarios.

"The great teams have continuity across the board," said Garrett. "Maybe they'll add a piece or two, but they have the foundation and chemistry pretty much already set, along with a standard that has been set. They know what to expect and what they're trying to get from everybody who comes in. That's where we're getting to at this point in time, but we're a long way away from being where we want to be. We've got a while before training camp ends, and I think we're going to need all that time."

Follow Jim Trotter on Twitter.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers embrace challenge of moving into post-Ben Roethlisberger era

For the first time in his Pittsburgh tenure, Mike Tomlin will be leading a team without Ben Roethlisberger. But, Judy Battista writes, the Steelers coach and his players remain undaunted as they prepare for the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL players who NEED a strong training camp: Trey Lance, Michael Thomas, Daniel Jones in the spotlight

Is Trey Lance truly ready to take the reins in San Francisco? Can Michael Thomas finally get a clean bill of health? Will Daniel Jones answer the bell in a prove-it season? Adam Schein spotlights nine NFL players who NEED a strong training camp.

news

NFL training camp: Ten most important position battles to track in 2022

Will Baker Mayfield supplant Sam Darnold as the Panthers' QB1? Who will take over as Aaron Rodgers' top target in Green Bay? Can Nakobe Dean step up in Philadelphia? Kevin Patra breaks down the 10 most important position battles to watch as training camps get rolling across the NFL.

news

2022 AFC South training camp preview: Storylines for the Colts, Jaguars, Texans and Titans

Is Davis Mills the answer for the Texans? Can Matt Ryan lead the Colts back to the playoffs? Will Trevor Lawrence break out in Year 2? What's the biggest question mark for the Titans? Eric Edholm provides a training camp preview for the AFC South, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

2022 AFC West training camp preview: Storylines for the Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs and Raiders

Will Russell Wilson reach new heights in Denver? How will the Chiefs' new-look receiver corps fare? Are the Raiders set to rise under Josh McDaniels? Did the Chargers make enough upgrades? Kevin Patra provides a training camp preview for the AFC West, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

2022 AFC North training camp preview: Storylines for the Bengals, Browns, Ravens and Steelers

Do the defending AFC champion Bengals have a major issue on their hands? What's on the quarterbacking horizon in Cleveland and Pittsburgh? Are the Ravens poised for a bounceback season? Nick Shook provides a training camp preview for the AFC North, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

2022 AFC East training camp preview: Storylines for the Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Is Josh Allen set to embark on an MVP campaign? Are the Dolphins ready to make a playoff run? How will Mac Jones and Zach Wilson fare in Year 2? Eric Edholm provides a training camp preview for the AFC East, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

2022 NFC East training camp preview: Storylines for Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

With A.J. Brown in town, can Jalen Hurts put his stamp on the Eagles' QB job? Will a new WR1 rise in Dallas? Can Daniel Jones save his Giants career? Is Carson Wentz ready for a new day in Washington? Brendan Walker provides a training camp preview for the NFC East.

news

2022 NFC South training camp preview: Storylines for the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints

Who wins the Panthers' QB1 job? How will the Saints and Bucs perform under new head coaches? Bobby Kownack provides a training camp preview for the NFC South, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

2022 NFC West training camp preview: Storylines for the 49ers, Cardinals, Rams and Seahawks

Are the Rams poised to defend their title? Is Trey Lance ready to take the reins in San Francisco? What's next for the Seahawks after the departures of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner? Nick Shook provides a training camp preview for the NFC West, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

2022 NFC North training camp preview: Storylines for the Bears, Lions, Packers and Vikings

How will the Vikings and Bears look under new coaching staffs? Will the Lions improve in Year 2 under Dan Campbell? Can Aaron Rodgers keep the Packers on top? Kevin Patra provides a training camp preview for the NFC North, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE