Cleveland Browns' defense giving itself 'no excuses' in 2022 after taking 2021 to jell

"No excuses -- that's where we are," said Newsome. "Last year, you could say there were a lot of new faces, and they're going to have to learn each other, they're going to have to jell and learn what each other likes -- like, where is my safety going to be in certain situations? This year, there are no excuses. We've had a whole year to play with each other. We've had an offseason to grow and another year of OTAs and training camp to grow. Our goal is to be the No. 1 defense, and we have to prove that every day."

McKinley, Jackson and Hill are no longer with the team, but there is talent at every level of the defense. Garrett and Clowney are among the league's top edge combinations. Walker and Owusu-Koramoah are sure-tackling linebackers, with Jacob Phillips being an X-factor if healthy. Newsome, Johnson, Greedy Williams, Grant Delpit and Ronnie Harrison are part of a loaded secondary led by two-time Pro Bowler Denzel Ward. The Browns spent three of their first four draft picks on defensive players, but they can afford to let rookies Martin Emerson, Alex Wright and Perrion Winfrey provide depth and upside rather than leaning on them to start right away.

No wonder Woods seems to be smiling more this year. His unit is far ahead of where it was in previous seasons, which means he won't have to hold back for fear of overloading players trying to adjust to a new system and verbiage. He can build on what's already in place and be confident that everyone will be in sync if he fully opens his playbook. He can dive into the details of situational football, including short-yardage, red-zone and third-and-long scenarios.