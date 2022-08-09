Top 10 NFL cornerbacks in 2022: Jalen Ramsey not No. 1

Howard might have the best ball skills in the NFL. He has an NFL-high 27 interceptions since entering the league in 2016, and he is one of two players with at least five picks in three of the last four seasons, joining J.C. Jackson. For whatever reason, it seems there isn't the same intimidation factor with Howard as there is with Jalen Ramsey or Jackson. Quarterbacks apparently feel more comfortable throwing his way than they do when it comes to a lot of other guys on this list, and that's why he's able to make so many big-time plays for the Dolphins. Often times, cornerbacks lose sight of the receiver when the ball is in the air but not Howard. He stays with the receiver and knows where the ball is at all times. He's a smart player who understands route concepts and knows what's coming.