Top 10 active undrafted players entering the 2022 NFL season

This list was harder to construct than I thought it'd be. However, Jackson's place at No. 1 was never in question. He brought home a bag in free agency this offseason after establishing himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league under Bill Belichick in New England. Since 2019, Jackson leads the league in both takeaways (24) and interceptions (22) and has allowed the lowest passer rating in coverage (46.3) in that span, per PFF (min. 100 targets in coverage). Now part of a stacked Chargers defense, which features one of the top pass-rushing duos (Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack) and safeties (Derwin James) in the league, Jackson will be tasked with stopping pass-happy offenses in the AFC West on a weekly basis. Still, I don't see much of a decrease in production -- if any -- in his future.