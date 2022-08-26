Top 100 Players of 2022: My personal top-10 ranking

Yes, heading into the 2022 season, I view Allen as the No. 1 quarterback in the NFL. And that's saying something, given how highly I regard Aaron Rodgers, as regular readers know. Allen is the entire package of arm strength, accuracy, athleticism, smarts, leadership and big-game brilliance. Remember last year's two-game playoff performance? Allen completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 637 yards and nine touchdowns with zero interceptions, equaling a 149.0 passer rating. Oh, and for good measure, he carried the ball 17 times for an additional 134 yards. How on Earth did the Bills not reach Championship Sunday again?





Talking to Allen this week on my SiriusXM Radio show, "Schein on Sports," the quarterback seemed focused and fired up for a huge year. He wanted to play in the second preseason game to work on the communication with new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, whom he loves. He got one drive in that game ... and led the Bills 70 yards on six plays, completing all three of his passes for 45 yards and a touchdown.





The 26-year-old is hungry. I asked him where he can improve in Year 5, and he let loose: "Where are my eyes in zone coverage? What am I trying to throw here? Am I trying to throw the high-low? OK, let's find the linebacker responsible for this area, and let's work him instead of having my eyes in a different spot. Whether it's a safety or a corner, finding the right guy to ID and just owning the game of football as much as I can. Knowing the situation. Coach (Sean) McDermott does such a great job with that in our locker room, in our team meetings, teaching us situation football. So I gotta be honed in on that and just being a handoff from what Coach Dorsey is on the field."





Allen is going to quarterback the best offense in the NFL this season. And hit the Super Bowl.