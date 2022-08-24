Top 10 wide receivers entering the 2022 NFL season

Hill's insane speed makes him an absolute nightmare to defend. Defenses can put their fastest cover man on him -- plus an extra safety -- and still can't stop him. With the Patriots, I played against Hill and the Chiefs twice in the 2018 season, including the AFC Championship Game. In the regular-season matchup, which was a Sunday Night Football game, he caught seven balls for 142 yards and three touchdowns. In one possession late in the third quarter, we got backed up into the red zone and actually thought we were in an OK position because Hill couldn't beat us vertically. Then Andy Reid put Hill in the slot and the guy burned us to the corner of the end zone. In the fourth quarter, he supplied his typical downfield dynamism with a 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown. His ability to accelerate to full speed immediately off the line of scrimmage is the best I've ever seen. That said, I appreciate the fact that Hill hasn't just relied on his raw explosiveness in recent years; he's continued to develop as a route runner. This will be great for Tua Tagovailoa in Miami.