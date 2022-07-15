DB Jason McCourty, who won Super Bowl with Patriots, retiring after 13 seasons

A sixth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans who became a Super Bowl champion starting for the New England Patriots, defensive back Jason McCourty is retiring following a 13-season career with four teams.
McCourty, with help from his three children and wife, announced his retirement in an Instagram video posted Friday.
"These past 13 seasons have been one hell of a journey," McCourty said. "And as I reflect and look back at my career, I have far surpassed any and every expectation I set forth for myself back in 2009. And that's what I'm most proud of when I look back at my career."
After his selection by the Titans in 2009 NFL Draft, McCourty went on to make an impact in each of his NFL stops -- which saw eight seasons in Tennessee, one with the Cleveland Browns, three with the Patriots, and his final 2021 campaign with the Miami Dolphins.
McCourty stood out singularly but will of course forever be linked to his twin brother Devin. In the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams, the McCourtys became the first twins to ever play in the same Super Bowl -- and, of course, the first pair to win one. Jason played a pivotal role in the Patriots' masterful defensive showing in the 13-3 win, recording five tackles and two passes defended in the game.
While Devin signed a one-year deal earlier this offseason to play a 14th season with the Pats, Jason has bounced around a bit more.
Jason McCourty started nine games over his first two seasons with the Titans, but in 2011 became a regular in the club's starting lineup over the next six seasons. He spent the 2017 season starting 14 games at corner in Cleveland before joining his brother for the next three campaigns with the Patriots, where he was named a captain. His career ended unceremoniously with the Dolphins, as his 2021 season was cut to seven games and concluded with him on injured reserve.
In total, McCourty finished his career with 141 starts in 173 games played, tallying 18 interceptions, 744 tackles, 108 passes defended and nine forced fumbles.
Regarded as a versatile cornerback with a splendid overall game, McCourty was also celebrated for his character and leadership throughout his career.
One half of the most successful duo of twins in NFL chronicle is hanging it up after 13 seasons, a sixth-round pick out of Rutgers who left a mark wherever his NFL journey took him.