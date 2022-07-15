DB Jason McCourty, who won Super Bowl with Patriots, retiring after 13 seasons

A sixth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans who became a Super Bowl champion starting for the New England Patriots, defensive back Jason McCourty is retiring following a 13-season career with four teams.

McCourty, with help from his three children and wife, announced his retirement in an Instagram video posted Friday.

"These past 13 seasons have been one hell of a journey," McCourty said. "And as I reflect and look back at my career, I have far surpassed any and every expectation I set forth for myself back in 2009. And that's what I'm most proud of when I look back at my career."

After his selection by the Titans in 2009 NFL Draft, McCourty went on to make an impact in each of his NFL stops -- which saw eight seasons in Tennessee, one with the Cleveland Browns, three with the Patriots, and his final 2021 campaign with the Miami Dolphins.