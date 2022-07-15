Around the NFL

DB Jason McCourty, who won Super Bowl with Patriots, retiring after 13 seasons

Published: Jul 15, 2022 at 05:07 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

A sixth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans who became a Super Bowl champion starting for the New England Patriots, defensive back Jason McCourty is retiring following a 13-season career with four teams.

McCourty, with help from his three children and wife, announced his retirement in an Instagram video posted Friday.

"These past 13 seasons have been one hell of a journey," McCourty said. "And as I reflect and look back at my career, I have far surpassed any and every expectation I set forth for myself back in 2009. And that's what I'm most proud of when I look back at my career."

After his selection by the Titans in 2009 NFL Draft, McCourty went on to make an impact in each of his NFL stops -- which saw eight seasons in Tennessee, one with the Cleveland Browns, three with the Patriots, and his final 2021 campaign with the Miami Dolphins.

McCourty stood out singularly but will of course forever be linked to his twin brother Devin. In the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams, the McCourtys became the first twins to ever play in the same Super Bowl -- and, of course, the first pair to win one. Jason played a pivotal role in the Patriots' masterful defensive showing in the 13-3 win, recording five tackles and two passes defended in the game.

While Devin signed a one-year deal earlier this offseason to play a 14th season with the Pats, Jason has bounced around a bit more.

Jason McCourty started nine games over his first two seasons with the Titans, but in 2011 became a regular in the club's starting lineup over the next six seasons. He spent the 2017 season starting 14 games at corner in Cleveland before joining his brother for the next three campaigns with the Patriots, where he was named a captain. His career ended unceremoniously with the Dolphins, as his 2021 season was cut to seven games and concluded with him on injured reserve.

In total, McCourty finished his career with 141 starts in 173 games played, tallying 18 interceptions, 744 tackles, 108 passes defended and nine forced fumbles.

Regarded as a versatile cornerback with a splendid overall game, McCourty was also celebrated for his character and leadership throughout his career.

One half of the most successful duo of twins in NFL chronicle is hanging it up after 13 seasons, a sixth-round pick out of Rutgers who left a mark wherever his NFL journey took him.

Related Content

news

Former four-time Pro Bowler, Raiders OL Richie Incognito announces retirement

Following 13 seasons on the field that included four Pro Bowls and plenty of controversy, Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito announced his retirement on Friday.

news

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki don't get extensions, as expected

As expected, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz and Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki will play the 2022 season on the franchise tag.

news

Jessie Bates, Bengals cannot agree to terms on extension ahead of deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals and star safety Jessie Bates aren't expected to reach a deal before Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to secure long-term contracts.

news

Texans reach settlements on claims against team regarding Deshaun Watson allegations

The Houston Texans have reached confidential settlements with all of the women who have made or intended to make claims against the organization for allegedly enabling former quarterback Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions.

news

CFL's Montreal Alouettes acquire rights to former Chiefs, Jets guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Former Chiefs, Jets OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who is pausing his football career to complete a medical residency, has a new home in the Canadian Football League if he wants it.

news

OT Orlando Brown, Chiefs unable to reach long-term deal ahead of deadline

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown and the Kansas City Chiefs did not come to an agreement on a multi-year contract ahead of Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign extensions, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: 'Of course' Saints boast best defense in NFL

Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has high expectations for New Orleans' defense in the 2022 NFL season.

news

Steelers' Cam Heyward on QB competition: It starts with Mitchell Trubisky

Who will start at QB in Pittsburgh is one of the NFL's bigger training camp questions. Steelers defensive stalwart recently indicated that Mitchell Trubisky has the early edge.

news

Falcons DC Dean Pees: Atlanta only ran 60% of defense last year, ready for 100% in 2022

In Dean Pees' first season as defensive coordinator in Atlanta, the Falcons ranked near the bottom in most categories. However, the Falcons didn't allow a pass play of 40-plus yards (No. 1 in NFL) and gave up 51 pass plays of 20-plus yards (15th).

news

Little optimism franchise-tagged Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Chiefs OT Orlando Brown, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki, Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz will get extensions

As the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term extensions looms at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, there remains little optimism that any of the four players -- Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz -- aiming for deals will get them, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Former Chiefs, Browns OL Mitchell Schwartz announces retirement after nine seasons

Former Chiefs and Browns offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, concluding a nine-year career in the NFL.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW