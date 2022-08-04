Eagles WR A.J. Brown 'didn't appreciate' how trade went down, but has 'no bad blood' with Titans

Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown hasn't shied away from discussing how the end of his tenure in Tennessee went down.
The Pro Bowl receiver was traded from the Titans to the Eagles during the 2022 NFL Draft and immediately signed a four-year, $100 million extension in Philly. The Titans used the first-round pick from the Brown trade to select Treylon Burks.
Brown said Thursday on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live that he now wants to focus on moving forward with the Eagles.
"You know, it's a business, and I'm not upset about the trade or anything because it is a business or whatever," Brown told NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. "But to be honest, I just didn't appreciate how it all went down, and they just kind of blamed me for it. I'm man enough to say that, however people may take it. But I have no bad blood with Tennessee. I'm moving forward. I'm happy to be here. But (there are) a lot of things people don't know about, and they're just pointing fingers at me. But that's OK."
Brown has taken issue with how he's been characterized in Nashville during contract negotiations and after the trade. After Deebo Samuel recently joined Brown, Terry McLaurin and DK Metcalf as fourth-year pros to ink long-term deals, Brown tweeted:
Now in Philly, Brown has the chance to write the next chapter of his career as the centerpiece of a playoff roster.
