Eagles WR A.J. Brown 'didn't appreciate' how trade went down, but has 'no bad blood' with Titans

"You know, it's a business, and I'm not upset about the trade or anything because it is a business or whatever," Brown told NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. "But to be honest, I just didn't appreciate how it all went down, and they just kind of blamed me for it. I'm man enough to say that, however people may take it. But I have no bad blood with Tennessee. I'm moving forward. I'm happy to be here. But (there are) a lot of things people don't know about, and they're just pointing fingers at me. But that's OK."