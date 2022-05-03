A.J. Brown 'excited to be an Eagle,' 'no bad blood with Titans'

Amid all the craziness that came to be in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, perhaps there was no more stunning development than wide receiver A.J. Brown being traded.

A premier wideout in his prime, Brown was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles for a pair of draft picks, including a first-rounder that became Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks, and promptly signed a four-year, $100 million deal.

Speaking for the first time to the media as a member of the Eagles on Monday, Brown declined to address whether he'd requested a trade, but said there was "no bad blood" with the Titans.

"I built relationships over the last three years with a lot of good friends, and just to see it go, just leaving the building, it's tough," Brown said, via ESPN's Tim McManus. "But I'm also excited to be an Eagle and to be a part of a great organization."

In the weeks leading up to the draft, there was no secret that Brown desired a contract extension, but as the extension failed to come to fruition, talks of a trade started to circulate.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson didn't "foresee" that happening and Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel said it wouldn't as long as he was head coach. But it did, indeed, end up happening.

While Brown didn't address if he had requested the trade on Monday, he did know it was coming on Thursday and it was all "bittersweet." Brown's amped at joining the Eagles, but still a bit sorrowful about leaving the Titans behind.

"I kind of knew about the possible trade around, like, 1 o'clock, and just mixed emotions when it worked out, and I actually worked out really hard, trying to get some stuff off my chest, and it was just ups and downs," Brown said. "Like I said, it was bittersweet, I was a little sad that the Titans were on board with the trade, but it's a part of the business and that's fine. Once everything got done and the trade went through and Jalen [Hurts] called me, he made it a lot easier. Like I said, it's been bittersweet, but I'm so excited to be a part of a great organization."

Brown had 19 touchdown catches and back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons over his first two campaigns, but though he had less production in 2021 due to injuries, perhaps more than any other season he showed just what a talent he is.

After missing three games, Brown jumped back into action and the national spotlight when he took over a Thursday Night Football win against the San Francisco 49ers with 11 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown in Week 16.

In the Titans' season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Tennessee offense largely struggled, but Brown was nevertheless a highlight with 142 yards and a touchdown on five catches.

"I'm one of the top guys in the league," Brown said. "I'm confident in how I play, what I bring to the table. I'm glad the Eagles believed in me."

While the Eagles believe him going forward, Brown was still sure to express his gratitude to the Titans for giving him his start.