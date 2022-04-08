Around the NFL

Titans HC Mike Vrabel on A.J. Brown being on trading block: 'Not as long as I'm the head coach'

Published: Apr 07, 2022 at 09:04 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown's name has been attached to talks about an extension and a potential trade this offseason.

Head coach Mike Vrabel isn't having any of the latter.

"Not as long as I'm the head coach," Vrabel said when asked on the Rich Eisen Show if Brown was on the trade block. "I love A.J. professionally, personally. I've gotten to know him well as his coach and enjoy seeing him as much as I possibly can. Saw him here working out here earlier, said hi. As long as I'm the coach here, I would want to have A.J. Brown on my football team."

In an offseason already memorable for coaches saying they had no intention of trading star players prior to said star players being dealt, it's not a stretch to wonder about how emphatic any head coach's statements are.

Still, Vrabel's known for speaking his mind and with Brown having emerged as one of the best young wide receivers in the game there's no reason to believe he'd want to see him on the move following a season in which the Titans won the AFC South and earned the conference's top seed.

Titans general manger Jon Robinson outlined a Brown extension as an offseason goal at the Annual League Meeting and subsequent reports underscore the club's unwillingness to entertain any offers for the 2019 NFL Draft second-round pick.

Brown, coming off a 63-catch, 869-yard third season, is heading into the final season of his rookie deal, so an extension is paramount.

The 2020 Pro Bowler started his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns, but missed time due to a chest injury in 2021. That set the stage, however, to really showcase how dominant Brown can be for the Titans when he returned from three games missed to post 11 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown in a prime-time win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16.

In the Titans' season-ending playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Brown still shined in defeat with five grabs for 142 yards and a score.

Judging by Robinson's past comments and Vrabel's most recent sentiments, that won't be Brown's final Tennessee showing.

Related Content

news

Rayfield Wright, longtime Cowboys tackle and Hall of Famer, dies at 76

Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday, the Hall of Fame announced. He was 76 years old.

news

Brandin Cooks, Texans agree to terms on two-year extension

The Houston Texans have agreed to terms on a two-year extension through 2024 with Brandin Cooks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu had virtual visit with Eagles

Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu had a virtual visit with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Mathieu, who turns 30 next month, also visited the Saints earlier this week.

news

Stefon Diggs on contract extension in Buffalo: 'It's starting to feel a lot like home. You don't want to leave it.'

Stefon Diggs is in Buffalo for the long haul. The Bills officially announced Diggs' four-year extension Thursday, which keeps the star receiver under contract in Buffalo through 2027. Diggs said of the deal on Thursday, "Bills Mafia ... I'm not leaving."

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, April 7

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that former lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt had a top-30 visit with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday, per a source informed of the meeting.

news

Tre'Quan Smith: Saints offense can put on 'one hell of a show' in 2022 if healthy

The Saints face plenty of questions on offense heading into the 2022 season, but wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith believes they'll put up big numbers provided everyone stays healthy.

news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold: 'I know I'm a good quarterback. I know I can be a good quarterback in this league'

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold doesn't seem concerned with Carolina's search for a new QB

news

Former head coach Bruce Arians believes OC Byron Leftwich needs more praise for Buccaneers' success

In Bruce Arians' eyes, it's offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich who's a star on the rise and the offensive mind in need of more credit within the Buccaneers organization.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, April 6

The Browns announced the signing of veteran center Ethan Pocic on Wednesday. Pocic's skill set should fit well in Cleveland, where the Browns have built an offense around a wide-zone scheme with an agile offensive line.

news

Keanu Neal signing with Buccaneers, will return to playing safety

Keanu Neal is back to playing safety and he's back in the NFC South. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing Neal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The team later announced the signing.

news

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard: Facing Tyreek Hill in practice 'will get each other better'

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is looking forward to facing an improved, speedy Miami offense in practice after signing his five-year contract extension, saying, "We'll get each other better."

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW