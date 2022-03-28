Around the NFL

Titans want to sign WR A.J. Brown long-term: 'A.J. is a Titan and we want to keep A.J. a Titan'

Published: Mar 28, 2022 at 08:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A.J. Brown currently sits in contention for the most underpaid star entering the 2022 season.

The dynamic receiver is scheduled to make $3.986 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract. There are 43 receivers set to make more than that. Forty. Three.

Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson intends to change that at some point in the coming months. Robinson said Sunday from the NFL's Annual League Meeting that the two sides have had only preliminary talks on a contract extension but expect to ramp things up as the summer progresses.

"Right now, we are just trying to get through this free agency period, seeing where we've landed cap-wise," Robinson said, via the team's official website. "A.J. is an important part of what we do. He's a great teammate, he works hard, he's about what we're about. A.J. is a Titan and we want to keep A.J. a Titan. And that's part of our goal this offseason, or whenever that manifests itself, to come to an agreement to keep him around."

The 2019 second-round pick has become a force in three seasons in Tennessee. The 24-year-old Pro Bowler earned 2,2995 yards and 24 TDs on 185 catches in three years. Injuries in 2021 kept Brown from three straight 1,000-yard seasons to open his career.

Robinson said he plans to keep Brown in Tennessee for the long haul.

"We get calls about players all the time – that's what GMs do," Robinson said. "I haven't received any of those calls (about A.J.), and if they do call, our intention is, A.J., we are going to keep him in Nashville. He is an important part of our offense."

Boasting devastating run after catch ability, with vice-grip hands in tight quarters, Brown is key to the Titans' passing attack. The offense struggled more in games sans Brown last season than when running back Derrick Henry was out.

The Titans added Robert Woods in a trade this offseason to pair with Brown. The duo, if healthy, could be one of the tops in the NFL. First Tennessee plans to lock down Brown long-term.

Related Content

news

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin not a fan of OT rule changes: 'I don't fear sudden death'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who sits on the league's competition committee, told reporters Monday that he is not a fan of adjusted the rules to overtime.
news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater: Both QBs have been 'explicitly explained their roles and expectations'

The Dolphins don't have a QB competition brewing between Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. New Miami HC Mike McDaniel said Monday that the two QBs have been "explicitly explained their roles and expectations."
news

Giants' John Mara on Barkley: 'We're not shopping Saquon' 

Saquon Barkley's future in New York has been at the forefront of questions surrounding the new brass' rebuild this season, with GM Joe Schoen noting he's willing to consider trading the former first-round running back. However, Giants co-owner John Mara tossed water on the conversation Sunday.
news

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel: 'There's no real ceiling' on ways to involve Tyreek Hill

New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel couldn't believe Tyreek Hill was available. Now that Hill's on his team, McDaniel is exploring all the ways the Pro Bowl WR could be utilized.
news

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett communicates 'nonstop' with Russell Wilson: 'We're joined at the hip'

The Broncos had been in search of a QB for years. Russell Wilson was looking for a new NFL home for at least a year. That explains the pure joy emanating out of Denver in the aftermath of their alliance. First-year HC Nathaniel Hackett said he and his new QB are already in constant communication.
news

Frank Reich: 'Unfair' to make Carson Wentz 'the scapegoat' for Colts' disappointing season

Colts head coach Frank Reich isn't pointing the finger at Carson Wentz for the Colts' woes in 2021 despite trading the QB away this offseason.
news

Packers coach Matt LaFleur: Trading WR Davante Adams 'tough for me personally'

Speaking with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero at the Annual League Meeting on Sunday, the Packers head coach opened up about the team trading star wideout ﻿Davante Adams﻿ to the Raiders.
news

Colts coach Frank Reich on acquiring QB Matt Ryan: 'We needed each other'

Colts HC Frank Reich describes the process of acquiring Matt Ryan, who is the Colts' fifth starting quarterback in as many seasons. 
news

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers 'would've turned over every stone' for a QB had Tom Brady stayed retired

Tom Brady was always the apple of Bruce Arians' eye this offseason. But if the legendary quarterback was going to remain retired, the Buccaneers were prepared to go all-in on acquiring another starter. The process, in fact, had already begun.
news

Bills' Sean McDermott looking for Josh Allen to run less in 2022: 'We want to evolve'

As Josh Allen prepares for his fifth NFL season, his coach expects him to continue improving. Sean McDermott also wants his superstar QB to do it in a slightly different manner. That is, he wants Allen to run less.
news

Raiders' Chandler Jones: Playing alongside Maxx Crosby is 'dangerous' for opposing QBs

Newly signed Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones expressed his excitement to play alongside pass rusher ﻿Maxx Crosby﻿ and it was part of his decision to play in Las Vegas. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW