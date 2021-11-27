Titans WR A.J. Brown (chest) placed on injured reserve, expected to return in December

A.J. Brown's chest injury will keep him out a while.

The Titans placed their top wide receiver on injured reserve Saturday, which sidelines him for at least the next three games. Brown, after sitting out practice all week, had already been ruled out of Sunday's meeting with the Patriots. He won't be eligible to return to action for the AFC South leaders until Week 15 at the earliest.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Brown's injury isn't considered season-ending and he should be back in December. That makes the coming weeks a critical time for the budding star to get healthy.