Titans WR A.J. Brown (chest) placed on injured reserve, expected to return in December

A.J. Brown's chest injury will keep him out a while.
The Titans placed their top wide receiver on injured reserve Saturday, which sidelines him for at least the next three games. Brown, after sitting out practice all week, had already been ruled out of Sunday's meeting with the Patriots. He won't be eligible to return to action for the AFC South leaders until Week 15 at the earliest.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Brown's injury isn't considered season-ending and he should be back in December. That makes the coming weeks a critical time for the budding star to get healthy.
Brown suffered multiple injuries in last week's loss to the Texans, a game he was unable to finish. It marked another interruption to a trying season for the third-year receiver. Brown has been playing through different ailments throughout the 2021 campaign yet has been by far Tennessee's most productive target (46 catches, 615 yards, three touchdowns).
With Julio Jones still on IR and Derrick Henry possibly lost for the season, the Titans and Ryan Tannehill will be leaning even more on a bevy of unproven options in the passing game, including wideouts Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers and Dez Fitzpatrick.