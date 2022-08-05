Scout's Notebook

Ranking NFL's blockbuster receiver deals: Most bang for the buck? Plus, a different take on Christian Kirk

Published: Aug 05, 2022 at 05:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment explores this offseason's contract explosion at the wide receiver position ...

If you want to know how general managers, head coaches and scouts view the importance of a position in the team-building process, simply follow the money. As a passing league in the modern era, the NFL has consistently paid a premium for passers, pass rushers and pass protectors. But this offseason, a bevy of wide receivers have joined the financial elite, christening the position as one of the marquee pieces of the championship puzzle.

Since March, a whopping 11 wideouts have signed contracts averaging at least $20 million per year. The latest beneficiary? Deebo Samuel, who just signed a three-year, $73.5 million deal to remain the San Francisco 49ers' No. 1 offensive threat.

Clearly, the WR marketplace has significantly changed in 2022. In fact, teams are not only paying bona fide No. 1 receivers what we used to call "quarterback money," but they are willing to give big bucks to fringe WR1/WR2 types. Just look at the cash collected by Mike Williams and Chris Godwin -- who each signed a three-year, $60 million deal in March -- and you can see how executives are breaking the bank to surround their quarterbacks with potent playmakers on the perimeter.

As a former player, I love seeing these young pass catchers cashing big checks. At the same time, the former scout in me wonders how many of them will be able to provide enough bang for the buck to encourage a continuation of this trend.

Consequently, I decided to examine the situations of all 11 receivers who just joined the $20 million club, assessing contracts, quarterbacks and coaching staffs. Here is my ranking -- in countdown style, from 11 to 1 -- of who'll provide the best value.

Related Links

Rank
11
D.J. Moore
D.J. Moore
Carolina Panthers · Age 25

THE CONTRACT: Three years, $61.9 million ($20.6 million average per year).


This is a loaded list of top-tier playmakers, so there's definitely no shame in ranking 11th. The Panthers' WR1 might not be a household name, but he's a precise route runner with outstanding timing and rhythm. Most importantly, the fifth-year pro is a reliable pass catcher with strong hands and a fearless attitude. While his touchdown total (14 in 63 career games) leaves something to be desired, it is hard to score points when you are playing with sub-standard quarterbacks and play-callers. If the Panthers fix those issues, Moore will put up big numbers and finally get the recognition he deserves as a top-20 player at the position.

Rank
10
Chris Godwin
Chris Godwin
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · Age 26

THE CONTRACT: Three years, $60 million ($20 million APY).


The sixth-year pro is an ideal No. 2 receiver in today's game. Checking in at 6-foot-1 and 208 pounds, Godwin has a knack for making the tough grab in a crowd. With a pair of 1,000-yard seasons under his belt and a solid overall game that continues to improve, the veteran pass catcher is a dependable option on the perimeter. Although a torn ACL could take away some of his speed and explosiveness, Godwin should continue to flourish as the Buccaneers' designated chain mover opposite Mike Evans.

Rank
9
Mike Williams
Mike Williams
Los Angeles Chargers · Age 27

THE CONTRACT: Three years, $60 million ($20 million APY).


Fresh off the second 1,000-yard season of his career, Keenan Allen's sidekick has emerged as one of the top deep-ball threats in the league, boasting a career average of 16.1 yards per catch. While plenty of teams would love a WR2 with Williams' gifts as a 50-50 ball specialist, it is hard to envision him supplanting his teammate as the No. 1 option in the passing game, given Allen's ridiculous route-running skills and pure "get open" ability.

Rank
8
Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin
Washington Commanders · Age 26

THE CONTRACT: Three years, $70 million ($23.3 million APY).


McLaurin has put up impressive numbers despite playing with a revolving door at the quarterback position. The fourth-year pro already has a pair of 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, averaging nearly 14 yards per catch in a pedestrian offense that is unable to maximize his talents as a big-play threat with electric catch-and-run skills. If McLaurin ever plays with a top-notch quarterback, he will enter the conversation as a top-five receiver and look like one of the best bargains on this list.

Rank
7
DK Metcalf
DK Metcalf
Seattle Seahawks · Age 24

THE CONTRACT: Three years, $72 million ($24 million APY).


The ultra-explosive touchdown maker is a problem for defenses lacking size or speed on the island. Possessing 4.3 speed at 6-4 and 235 pounds, Metcalf can run past or run over defenders in single coverage. And his improving route-running skills enable him to find the soft spots against zone coverage. Although the Seahawks' murky quarterback situation could mitigate his impact as a playmaker in 2022, Metcalf's potential as a big-play threat will continue to alter how opponents defend an offense intent on pounding the rock and throwing downfield.

Rank
6
A.J. Brown
A.J. Brown
Philadelphia Eagles · Age 25

THE CONTRACT: Four years, $100 million ($25 million APY).


The Eagles traded for Brown to alleviate the pressure on DeVonta Smith and provide Jalen Hurts with a catch-and-run beast. Although Brown and Smith will share the workload as WR1a and WR1b, the new guy in town possesses the size and strength to come down with 50-50 balls in the clutch. With defensive coordinators intent on slowing down Hurts and Co. on the ground, the addition of a big-bodied playmaker gives the Eagles an effective counter to the loaded boxes and single coverage they will face this season. How often Hurts connects with Brown could ultimately determine if the dual-threat playmaker remains Philadelphia's quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Rank
5
Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs
Buffalo Bills · Age 28

THE CONTRACT: Four years, $96 million ($24 million APY).


It is not a coincidence that Josh Allen became a top MVP candidate after Diggs was acquired to fill the Bills' WR1 role prior to the 2020 season. The crafty route runner wins against any coverage and his reliability has helped Allen learn to trust his playmakers in the passing game. With Allen's burgeoning confidence resulting in more aggressive play from the pocket, Buffalo's aerial attack has become must-see TV, with the flamethrower finding his No. 1 option early and often in games.

Rank
4
Cooper Kupp
Cooper Kupp
Los Angeles Rams · Age 29

THE CONTRACT: Three years, $80 million ($26.7 million APY).


The reigning Super Bowl MVP and triple-crown receiver is the centerpiece of an offense that relies on his extraordinary skills as a chain mover. As a third-down/red-zone specialist with exceptional route-running skills and sticky hands, Kupp enables Sean McVay's imagination to run wild when crafting plays for No. 10. And he provides Matthew Stafford with a reliable playmaker to target in the clutch.

Rank
3
Davante Adams
Davante Adams
Las Vegas Raiders · Age 29

THE CONTRACT: Five years, $141.25 million ($28.25 million APY).


The route artisan joins an offense that was already dangerous with a pair of potent pass catchers in slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller. No. 17's arrival on the outside makes the Raiders offense a true nightmare to defend, with an explosive aerial attack complementing a punishing running game spearheaded by Josh Jacobs. Given Josh McDaniels' creativity as a play caller and play designer, Adams' impact as the most important chess piece on the board sets the stage for Las Vegas to emerge as a Super Bowl contender for the next few seasons.

Rank
2
Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins · Age 28

THE CONTRACT: Four years, $120 million ($30 million APY).


The hype is real when it comes to the six-time Pro Bowler's impact on Miami's offense. Hill's speed and explosiveness will not only lead to chunk plays for No. 10 himself, but they'll set up his teammates for big gains against overextended defenses. As one of the most feared big-play threats in the league, Hill's mere presence changes how opposing defenses will approach the Dolphins. With Jaylen Waddle opposite Hill and tight end Mike Gesicki on the inside, this is a track team of a receiving corps that'll keep defensive coordinators up late into the night.

Rank
1
Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel
San Francisco 49ers · Age 26

THE CONTRACT: Three years, $73.5 million ($24.5 million APY).


The modern-day wing back is revolutionizing today's game as a hybrid RB/WR with big-play potential. Samuel's 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns keyed San Francisco's seventh-ranked offense last season. With a dynamic athlete taking over at quarterback in Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan could unveil a creative run-heavy scheme that maximizes No. 19's playmaking prowess as a runner/receiver.

Christian Kirk: Buy in before it's too late!

If you play fantasy football and are looking for an unheralded wide receiver -- at least in the fantasy realm -- to target in your draft, you might want to grab the Jaguars' new WR1, Christian Kirk. Despite the uproar surrounding the blockbuster deal (four years, $72 million) he signed this offseason, Kirk could put up ridiculous numbers as the go-to guy in an offense that is built around his talents as a playmaker.

Perhaps I am viewing the fifth-year pro's potential through teal-colored glasses -- FULL DISCLOSURE: I am the Jaguars' preseason TV color commentator and regular-season radio field analyst -- but Kirk should have plenty of opportunities to showcase his well-rounded game as the featured pass catcher in Jacksonville's offense. He is a versatile inside/outside wideout with outstanding route-running skills and sneaky RAC (run after catch) ability. Moreover, he is a high-IQ player with a toolbox that enables him to find soft spots in the zone and separate from defenders in bump-and-run coverage.

The combination of intelligence and explosiveness makes him a valuable chess piece in coach Doug Pederson's playmaker-friendly offense. Kirk can align in the slot to execute bubble screens, option routes and a variety of short crossing routes or run the complete route tree from an "X" (split end) or "Z" (flanker) position. Such versatility -- combined with the adaptability of Jacksonville's other pass catchers -- could enable the team to play musical chairs on the perimeter to create and exploit mismatches.

As part of my training camp tour for NFL Network, I had a chance to watch the Jaguars practice earlier this week, and Kirk stole the show. He was all over the field making plays, and you could see the bond forming between him and second-year QB Trevor Lawrence. While the skeptics will wonder how a veteran player without a 1,000-yard season on his résumé can evolve into a No. 1 receiver, it boils down to talent, opportunity and play design.

In Jacksonville, where there is no established No. 1 receiver, the door is wide open for Kirk to become the top target. And Pederson is a creative play-caller with a flexible system that creates easy catch chances for his best receivers. With a month to go before the start of the regular season, the team still has time to experiment and tinker with the scheme to ensure that No. 13 gets enough opportunities to make an impact once the games begin. I expect the Jaguars' new WR1 to put up big numbers in a system that should showcase his talents.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Eleven NFL rookies I can't wait to watch in training camp/preseason: Each position's must-see newbie

Which NFL rookies offer the most intrigue in training camp and the preseason? Bucky Brooks goes position by position, identifying 11 must-see newbies to track over the next month.

news

Five egregious 'Madden' player ratings; plus, analysis on Kyler Murray's deal and a potentially dominant D

Player ratings are out for "Madden NFL 23," and Bucky Brooks has beef with five marks. Plus, analysis on Kyler Murray's enormous extension and one ferocious defense you shouldn't sleep on.

news

2022 NFL season: One CHAOS team in each division

In the dog days of summer, groupthink deems certain teams contenders and others pretenders. This is foolish, of course, given the unpredictability of every NFL season. With that in mind, Bucky Brooks identifies one potential CHAOS team in each division.

news

2022 NFL season: Ranking top duos at 11 key position groups

Does any pair of teammates top the Chargers' Keenan Allen and Mike Williams among the NFL's best receiver duos? In the latest edition of his Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks ranks the top duos at 11 key position groups heading into the 2022 season.

news

Five scariest quarterbacks entering 2022 NFL season; where Gronk ranks among top TEs of all time

Which quarterbacks keep defensive coordinators up at night? In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks ranks his five scariest players at the position. Plus, why competition is key for the Packers and where Rob Gronkowski ranks among the top tight ends of all time.

news

10 new NFL head coaches: Who's in the best situation for 2022? The worst? Let's rank 'em!

This offseason, a record-tying 10 teams hired new head coaches. Who's in the best position to succeed in 2022? Who's facing the most challenging task in Year 1? Bucky Brooks provides his rankings.

news

Ranking the top 15 players from a LOADED 2019 NFL Draft class: Pass catchers and pass rushers galore!

In the scouting business, it takes three full seasons to make a solid assessment on a draft pick. With that in mind, Bucky Brooks re-evaluates the 2019 NFL Draft class, ranking the top 15 players in a LOADED crop.

news

First look at No. 1 pick Travon Walker's fit with Jags; plus, an exploding NFL trend and a legit QB battle

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks reports from Jacksonville on polarizing No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker's fit with the Jaguars. Plus, a look at one exploding NFL trend and a legit quarterback battle on the NFC side.

news

CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five receiver; plus, candidates for the cover of 'Madden NFL 23'

In this week's edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Dallas' CeeDee Lamb could emerge as a top-five NFL receiver in 2022. Plus, five candidates to grace the cover of "Madden NFL 23" and a look at the Steelers' new general manager.

news

Why Patriots' coaching titles don't matter; plus, NFL's top five cornerbacks, Saints' reborn offense

In this week's edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explains why he's not worried about job titles among the Patriots' coaching staff. Plus, the NFL's top five cornerbacks and a look at the Saints' revamped offense.

news

Top 10 second-year breakout candidates in 2022 NFL season; plus, schedule intrigue for players, coaches

In this week's edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks reveals his top 10 second-year breakout candidates. Plus, a look at the three biggest points of intrigue for players and coaches when it comes to the NFL schedule release.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW