Giants' Kadarius Toney among wide receivers poised for Year 2 breakout in 2022

Year 1: 11 games | 77 targets | 43 rec. | 538 yds | 5 TDs





A darling among the Jets beat last summer, Moore’s rookie output was kept at bay inside a ghastly Jets offense that finished 27th in passing DVOA. A quad injury shelved the former Ole Miss star for the final five games of his rookie campaign. In a rough-and-tumble environment, though, Moore showed growth before exiting stage left. After squeezing out just nine grabs over his first five appearances, he put up a 13/151/2 line in outings against the Bengals and Colts. Moore went on to stamp Miami for 141 yards and a score off eight grabs in Week 11. His 62-yard catch-and-dash touchdown in that game serves as a preview of what's to come, but it's notable that outburst came with Joe Flacco in the lineup. Injuries limited Moore and Zach Wilson to a 19/202/1 line over seven games together. The presence of first-rounder Garrett Wilson is destined to steal targets away from Moore, but he should benefit from facing less flashy cover men. He also gives play-caller Mike LaFleur -- a Kyle Shanahan disciple -- a juicy option on the ground. After ripping off 54 yards and a touchdown off five carries last season, look for Moore to remain a jackknife option for a Jets offense that should (prayerfully) appear far less discombobulated.