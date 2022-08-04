Panthers' Jaycee Horn among cornerbacks poised for Year 2 breakout in 2022

Year 1: 3 games | 1 interception | 1 pass defensed | 5 tackles





I was gutted when Horn's 2021 season ended in Week 3 with a foot injury. Until that point, he looked smooth and comfortable, and his production proved it. On 69 coverage snaps in three games, Horn allowed two catches for 18 yards and had one INT, according to Next Gen Stats. Coming into this season healthy with a dawg mentality, he's poised to pick up right where he left off. I've watched him in training sessions this offseason and in training camp, and his competitiveness is off the charts. He competes on every drill, exercise and play and, honestly, that tenaciousness reminds me of how I played. (That's probably why I like him so much.) As great as Surtain was last season, we have to remember that Horn was the first cornerback taken off the draft board, selected eighth overall by Carolina. These two guys are 1A and 1B. Horn, son of former 12-year NFL receiver and four-time Pro Bowler Joe Horn, is well on his way to becoming an elite player, and that starts with blanketing No. 1 receivers weekly in the NFC South this fall.