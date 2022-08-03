2022 Hall of Fame Game preview: What to watch for in Jaguars-Raiders

8 p.m. ET (NBC) | Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium









The 2022 season begins Thursday night in Canton, Ohio, home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the first NFL action of the year.

The Jacksonville Jaguars embark on a new journey under coach Doug Pederson, who arrives in Duval County as the man chosen to get quarterback Trevor Lawrence back on track toward stardom, and the Jaguars on the path to success. His tenure as Jacksonville's coach begins just steps from football's most hallowed halls.

The same goes for the Raiders, who are looking to build on their surprise success of last season achieved amid plenty of adversity. This time, they'll take the field with a new coach of their own, longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Because it's the preseason, we won't see a ton of the main characters in action Thursday night. But for the first time since the confetti fell on the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, California, the NFL will return to what it does best: entertaining the viewing audience with America's favorite sport.

Here are four things to watch for in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game:



