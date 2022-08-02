Around the NFL

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence won't play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game vs. Raiders; Jake Luton to start

Published: Aug 02, 2022 at 08:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Trevor Lawrence won't participate in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday when the NFL kicks off preseason action with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Lawrence would sit the first preseason game. With backup C.J. Beathard still nursing a groin injury, Jake Luton will start Thursday and get the bulk of the action.

"Trevor's been getting a lot of great looks here in practice," Pederson said, "and (we) feel he's in a good spot."

Pederson added that second-year running back Travis Etienne, who missed his entire rookie campaign, will also not play in the HOF Game. Etienne missed Tuesday's practice due to an illness.

It's not surprising that Lawrence won't play in the first preseason game. More and more coaches are keeping critical players on the sideline during preseason action, using the games to evaluate younger players and those battling for positions and roster spots. Ensuring health is more important for some players than brief reps they might get.

"It's still evaluation time, we're still evaluating our roster," Pederson noted. "We've got a lot of young guys and a lot of battles that we want to start seeing in game situations."

Obviously, Jacksonville doesn't need to evaluate Lawrence to know he's the starting QB, so sitting him early in preseason action makes sense.

The Jags will participate in four preseason games. After Thursday's HOF Game, they'll face the Cleveland Browns on Friday, Aug. 12. We'll see if that's when Pederson decides to get Lawrence's feet wet.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football!Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay ready to turn page after 'disappointing' first season in New York

Entering his second season in new York, Giants WR Kenny Golladay hopes to move on from the substandard season he had least year under the new coaching staff in 2022.

news

Eagles first-rounder Jordan Davis turning heads to open camp: 'All eyes are on me'

Jordan Davis is already turning heads in training camp. The Georgia product knows being a first-round pick provides pressure to improve every practice.

news

Mike Tomlin says not to read into Kenny Pickett getting second-team reps: 'You should not, but I'm sure you will'

While the starting job currently appears Mitchell Trubisky's to lose, rookie Kenny Pickett could put pressure on the veteran with steady improvement with the pads coming on this week.

news

Panthers' Baker Mayfield appreciates 'extremely transparent' QB competition

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said he's not close to a decision on a Week 1 starter. But the longer the battle goes, the better Baker Mayfield will know the offense.

news

Cowboys WR James Washington suffers broken foot in practice, expected to miss 6-10 weeks

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver James Washington fractured the fifth metatarsal on his right foot Monday following an awkward landing in practice. The team has announced he is expected to miss 6-10 weeks.

news

Rams WR Van Jefferson to undergo minor surgery Tuesday after tweaking knee

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson will under a minor knee surgery Tuesday after tweaking it during training camp. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters that the injury will keep Jefferson out for a few weeks.

news

Steelers signing kicker Chris Boswell to four-year, $20 million contract extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing kicker Chris Boswell to a four-year, $20 million contract extension with $12.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns; 'Mojo Moment' spurs Cowboys' kicking competition

Is Joe Burrow's presence at Bengals practice signaling a quick recovery? Which Cowboys kicker is thriving in Mike McCarthy's situational game? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

news

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Monday.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won't be on the practice field for at least the next five days after testing positive for COVID-19, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday.

news

Bucs' Brady 'heartbroken' by Jensen's knee injury, expects Hainsey to 'go earn' starting center job

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady gives his initial thoughts on losing center Ryan Jensen and is expecting Robert Hainsey to earn the starting role.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW