The immense impact of Hall of Fame coach Dick Vermeil's unique superpower on my own HOF career

That said, when it comes to one member of this year's class, I don't really have much to learn, because I've already witnessed firsthand what makes him so utterly special. I've known Dick Vermeil for more than two decades. I've observed his superpower in action. I've experienced its impact.

Coach V's superpower? His heart.

It might not seem like a superpower at first blush. It doesn't make you physically imposing. It can't design a game-winning play. But there are few things more powerful than heart. Coach Vermeil truly wanted what was best for each of his players, and that's a rare quality that cannot be overlooked. Shoot, it completely changed the course of my life.

The first time I experienced his superpower was in 1998. Coach Vermeil pulled all of the players together at the end of a training camp practice, as he always did, to share words of wisdom and help us improve as a team. On this particular day, tears came to his eyes before he even spoke. I, like most of the guys, was surprised because we all subscribed to the idea that "There's no crying in baseball" -- OK, football in this case. We all anticipated some sort of tragedy. Instead, Coach Vermeil told us how he had to cut our fifth-string tight end, preventing the player from fulfilling his dream. Now, all of us players knew the tight end wasn't good enough to make the team -- and honestly wasn't good enough to play in the NFL -- so this move was inevitable in our eyes. However, that decision crushed Coach V, who was unable to consider the big picture in that moment. Instead he was consumed by what his action meant for the cut player.

The next instance came several weeks later when the Rams were making their final roster cuts. I was an unknown journeyman who had started one year at Northern Iowa before cutting his pro football teeth in the Arena League and NFL Europe. Not exactly the kind of résumé that demands NFL attention. And in a show-me league, very few people allow their decisions to be led by their heart. Lucky for me, Coach Vermeil was the exception to the rule. I stood in the hallway of Rams Park waiting to find out if my dream of making an NFL roster would come true, and around the corner walked Coach Vermeil. Instead of bringing me to his office in order to reveal my fate, he told me right then and there that I had made the team. And it wasn't, as he explained, really because of my on-field exploits. Coach Vermeil said he felt there was something different about me, and he couldn't let me go without finding out what it was.