2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: Details, dates, coverage and more

What is the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game?

The Hall of Fame Game is an annual preseason game that kicks off the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement festivities. The contest also marks the start of the NFL preseason.

Will the Hall of Fame Game be played this year?

Yes.

Who will play in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game?

The Las Vegas Raiders will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game. The game marks the fourth appearance by the Raiders and the second for the Jaguars.

When is the Hall of Fame Game?

The 2022 Hall of Fame Game takes place on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the Hall of Fame Game?

The Hall of Fame Game is played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. This has been the site of the annual contest since 1962.

How do I buy tickets to the Hall of Fame Game?

Tickets for the 2022 Hall of Fame Game can be purchased here.

How can I watch the Hall of Fame Game?

The 2022 Hall of Fame Game will be broadcast on NBC.

How is the Hall of Fame Game matchup determined?

The Hall of Fame Game matchup is based on the given year's class of inductees, and the franchises they represent.

Who played in last year's Hall of Fame Game?