Active NFL players who are Hall of Fame LOCKS: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Donald top the list

Having said all that about Brady, I will always argue that Rodgers is the most talented quarterback in NFL history. The man has four MVP awards, after all -- trailing only Peyton Manning, who owns five. Sure, Rodgers only has one ring. That's a knock. And I get it. But I also contend that, in many seasons, Rodgers' surrounding talent and coaching has paled in comparison to many of his high-end peers. At the end of the day, he currently boasts the second-highest passer rating in NFL history -- 104.5, which only trails the 105.8 mark of the far less experienced Patrick Mahomes -- and a mind-bending touchdown-to-interception ratio of 449:93.





It's also the way this man goes about his work, making the game look so easy with superlative savvy and pinpoint precision. Watching Rodgers play quarterback is like watching Picasso paint. Or seeing Beethoven on the keys. And that cannon of an arm -- which can flick the ball all over the field from all different arm angles and throwing platforms -- doesn't hurt, either.