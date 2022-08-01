Colts' Kwity Paye among eight players in the trenches poised for Year 2 breakout in 2022

Slater was sensational in 2021, making the Pro Bowl after earning an 83.6 grade by PFF (eighth among all offensive tackles) in 16 starts. The No. 13 overall pick took on every challenge while helping create one of the best left sides in the NFL with guard Matt Feiler and center Corey Linsley. Slater played a big role in helping Austin Ekeler account for 20 touchdowns last season, and I won't be surprised if Slater becomes a perennial Pro Bowler.





After reading this, you might say, "But Baldy, hasn't Slater already broken out if he made the Pro Bowl?" I understand the sentiment, but I'm saying he'll take it to the next level and cement himself among the elites at the position this fall.