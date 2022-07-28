2022 NFL season: Candidates to Make the Leap from each NFC team

Imagine if Lamar Jackson had A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to throw to in 2019. While Hurts is not quite the runner or passer Jackson is, the Eagles’ offensive line and scheme give Hurts similar advantages. Make no mistake: Hurts is an exceptional ball carrier. Judging by explosive plays and first downs per run, the only runner at any position more effective than Hurts in 2021 was Josh Allen.





Hurt has to diagnose and make quicker decisions. He is great at buying time to throw, but he can hold the ball way too long. Still, I don’t think he was given enough credit for the amount of big-time throws he made or the quickness and power he showed as a runner last season. The situation around him is so favorable that Hurts doesn’t even need to play much better to produce like a top-10 quarterback and a top-three fantasy option.