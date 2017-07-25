Making the Leap: Falcons D can cure Super hangover

Before the Seahawks comparisons get too out of hand, this group still must show it can coalesce. The Falcons flashed incredible individual talent -- from Beasley's league-leading sack total to Neal's rugged hitting -- but were less than the sum of their parts before improving late in the season. From Week 14 though the NFC Championship Game, the Falcons doubled their turnover rate and gave up 19.3 points per game, a number that would rank as a top-10 defense. They were even more effective through three quarters of the Super Bowl, and they're counting on a deeper roster to hold up better next time around -- if there is a next time around.