Making the Leap: Packers' D to take pressure off Aaron Rodgers

This article was originally conceived to make the case for why cornerback Jaire Alexander would make the leap this season. Instead, I'm expecting Alexander's ascent to All-Pro consideration to help raise the level of the young players around him. Still just 22 years old, Alexander showed superstar traits throughout his rookie season, especially against the Rams in Los Angeles. It was perhaps the splashiest game by any cornerback all of last season, a performance that had Joe, Troy and the gang positively gobsmacked. Buoyed by his star turn, Alexander finished ranked No. 22 among all cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus in pure coverage score. He stacked week after week of quality starter play until succumbing to a sluggish finish. Bill Belichick, among others, doesn't see the Louisville product as a one-game wonder.