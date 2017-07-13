Making the Leap: Chargers hit L.A. with sexy offense

Henry tied for the tight end lead in touchdowns (eight) as a rookie, which sets the bar rather high. New Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said that Henry can be one of the top players at his position, which sounds absolutely fair. He has the route-running chops to cross up linebackers, the strength to grab contested catches against top cornerbacks like Chris Harris Jr. and the athleticism to make defenders miss in the open field. There aren't many players to go around with all those skills, especially ones who can hold their own as a blocker like Henry. A rookie season like that is why Gates, an all-time great, sounds so eager to perform a complementary role behind Henry. A rookie season like that has Chargers fans and teammates dreaming big.